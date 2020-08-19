Irish Examiner view: Aaron Brady witness shows Sinn Féin's old ghosts haven't gone away

Aaron Brady. Picture: Collins Courts
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 09:13 AM

It is not necessary to be of a Machiavellian bent to concoct any number of theories or possibilities around the report that a key witness in the Aaron Brady trial, who was a member of Sinn Féin, declined to make any statement to gardaí without consulting Sinn Féin’s leadership.

The lead investigator in the case, the now-retired Detective Inspector Pat Marry, said he had to seek the help of a Sinn Féin TD to progress the investigation.

After that consultation, the party told the witness there was no issue with him speaking to the gardaí.

That evidence provided the first significant breakthrough, though it was, because of technical issues, disallowed at a pre-trial hearing late last year.

Sinn Féin responded properly all through this process and told the man to co-operate with the investigation.

However, that a member of the public, who also happened to be a party member, felt it prudent to ask the party whether he should help an investigation into the murder of a guard or not raises all of the old fears once again.

As someone once said: “They haven’t gone away, you know.”

