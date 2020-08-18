Irish Examiner View: This is the time to hold the line in pandemic fight

Still from a video of a party at Berlin D2 over the weekend showing a barman pouring drinks directly into customer mouths from a bottle. Picture: Twitter/@antoon619

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 09:09 AM

Jay Bourke, the owner of Berlin D2 in Dublin, the scene of Saturday afternoon’s video showing utter disregard for social-distancing obligations, may shrug off criticism, saying it “looked terrible, but ain’t that terrible”, but back in the real world politicians and health workers, those who may have come in contact with Bourke’s customers, too, must feel their efforts at containing the pandemic have been undermined. That breach is not by any means unique, but it is symbolic. 

Stephen Donnelly, the health minister, described the scenes as “reckless” and that “behaviour like that poses a threat to life. We’re not messing around here”.

Those statements came as infection figures increased and the prospect of a higher death rate became all too real. 

They came, too, as the minister acknowledged the very real and growing pandemic fatigue — a mindset that, unfortunately, will not help contain the pandemic. 

It may be, six months after Covid-19 arrived on these shores, wearying to listen again to advice about personal responsibility and the need to limit the pandemic’s potential to spread. 

However, and no matter how sanctimonious that advice might sound, it is the only practical course of action open to us in the continuing absence of that infamous vaccine. 

Every one of us would enjoy a Saturday knees-up, but most of us, once we weigh the risks, understand what the right course of action is and will, unfortunately, remain for some time to come.

