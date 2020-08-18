Irish Examiner View: Who pays fines? Regulating the world’s banks

A study by Irish fintech company Fenergo shows that the world’s banks have paid almost €5bn in fines already this year over money laundering and customer care regulation breaches.

This year’s enforcement actions are expected to be at least on par with last year’s €7.4bn total.

One sanction made up a huge proportion of this figure when France’s criminal court fined UBS €4.22bn and almost 30% of these multi-billion fines came in response to various sanction violations. Bank of Ireland contributed €1.66m to that total.

These figures are impressive and suggest that banks that break the rules may, sometimes at least, face penalties. Do they though?

It is hard not to imagine that some banks might regard these sanctions as just another cost of doing business, a cost that can be passed on to customers one way or another.

That process would undermine the intent of the sanction and fail to discourage reckless or illegal behaviour.

Is it time to consider how individual bankers and bank shareholders might be held culpable for these offences? That would certainly encourage a new culture.