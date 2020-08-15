Irish Examiner View: Acknowledge bravery of witnesses and jury

Securing a murder conviction 
Irish Examiner View: Acknowledge bravery of witnesses and jury
Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.
Saturday, August 15, 2020 - 09:22 AM

That Aaron Brady is the only member of a gang of five convicted of the capital murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe underlines how very difficult it remains to secure such a conviction. 

That two of the gang, also linked to diesel laundering and ATM robberies, live in Northern Ireland though are widely linked to the murder, underlines that difficulty. 

That the two remaining members are known but believed to reside in the US adds to that impression. That it required an international effort, and Brady's indiscretions, to convict him adds further to that feeling. 

That presiding judge Mr Justice Michael White said it was the "most difficult" trial he had presided over in 15 years confirms that view. That it was the longest murder trial in the history of the State is also significant.  

Those circumstances made a conviction extremely difficult to secure.

That difficulty was exacerbated when some witnesses withdrew statements given to gardaí and others made themselves unavailable for decisive court hearings. 

It might be tempting to be sanctimonious about these changes of heart but that does not recognise the dangerous reality of the world — a world where witness intimidation is not unknown — some of these people live in.

Yet, despite all that some witnesses came forward and gave vital evidence, a jury put their lives on hold and sat for several months. Maybe we should all take a moment to reflect on their bravery and sense of duty — and what our world might be like without their vital contribution.

Read More

Aaron Brady found guilty of murdering Det Garda Adrian Donohoe

More in this section

Copy%20of%201679708_1679708 Irish Examiner View: Around the world we are still building walls
US Election 225342 Irish Examiner View: Reasons to hail historic nomination of Kamala Harris
Carrie O’Flynn, historical re-enactor, in costume of the early Irish Examiner View: Ellen Hutchins Festival to remember Ireland's first botanist
#courts

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices