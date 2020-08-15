Irish Examiner View: Acknowledge bravery of witnesses and jury

That Aaron Brady is the only member of a gang of five convicted of the capital murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe underlines how very difficult it remains to secure such a conviction.

That two of the gang, also linked to diesel laundering and ATM robberies, live in Northern Ireland though are widely linked to the murder, underlines that difficulty.

That the two remaining members are known but believed to reside in the US adds to that impression. That it required an international effort, and Brady's indiscretions, to convict him adds further to that feeling.

That presiding judge Mr Justice Michael White said it was the "most difficult" trial he had presided over in 15 years confirms that view. That it was the longest murder trial in the history of the State is also significant.

Those circumstances made a conviction extremely difficult to secure.

That difficulty was exacerbated when some witnesses withdrew statements given to gardaí and others made themselves unavailable for decisive court hearings.

It might be tempting to be sanctimonious about these changes of heart but that does not recognise the dangerous reality of the world — a world where witness intimidation is not unknown — some of these people live in.

Yet, despite all that some witnesses came forward and gave vital evidence, a jury put their lives on hold and sat for several months. Maybe we should all take a moment to reflect on their bravery and sense of duty — and what our world might be like without their vital contribution.