Irish Examiner View: Fine litter louts dumping disposable masks

Mandatory face coverings in shops, supermarkets and shopping centres came into force in the north and south today.

For once, the whole island is on the same page when it comes to introducing measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

One man in east Belfast, whose partner is a health care worker, welcomed the move, saying “a little kick in the backside is not a bad thing”.

He said he has been wearing a mask since March and urged others to do the same now.

We could do with some of his refreshing bluntness to also remind users of disposable masks not to dump them on the ground.

Local authorities have been reporting a surge in discarded masks and gloves in recent months.

Apart from littering our towns and cities, they pose a health risk to waste workers.

From today, people who refuse to wear masks in retail settings face a maximum fine of €2,500 or six months in jail.

Maybe it’s also time to introduce specific fines for those who dump masks.