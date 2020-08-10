Irish Examiner view: Don’t buy a dog in a poke

Irish Examiner view: Don’t buy a dog in a poke
Gardaí have seized 10 dogs that are believed to be stolen following a search in Rathkeale, Co. Limerick on August 1.
Monday, August 10, 2020 - 09:22 AM

In a world with so much poverty, with so much need even in rich countries, the idea of spending thousands on a hip replacement for a 13-year-old Jack Russell raises questions about the justifiable use of resources.

Be that as it may, many people’s lives are enriched, even sustained, by pets — or companion animals, as today’s politically correct lexicon decrees.

Pandemic isolation underlined this: There are few better foils to loneliness than an engaging animal.

Growing affluence has changed attitudes. We confer a status on pets our grandparents would not understand. This is as harmless as it is indulgent, but it has spawned a multi-billion international business.

That takes many forms, everything from pet insurance to grooming parlours, all of which have been normalised in a short time. And people pay big sums, especially for fashionable breeds.

It is not uncommon for a pup to cost more than 20 times what a farmer might get for a calf. That statistic speaks volumes.

This has created opportunities for criminals: Dog thieves are so active that DoneDeal has suspended dog advertising. Following the seizure of 10 dogs in Rathkeale, Co Limerick, gardaí reminded people of the legal obligation to microchip dogs.

We can all help stop pet rustling by being scrupulous in establishing the credentials of anyone offering a dog for sale. Genuine breeders will welcome this, as it shows the responsibility pet ownership demands.

Don’t buy a dog in a poke.

Read More

Terry Prone: I will never again buy a book with 'wind', 'snow' or 'ice' in the title

More in this section

Police officers injured during clearance of internment bonfire Irish Examiner view: Same old story in North as 26 officers injured
New Zealand Government Provides Coronavirus Update During Country Lockdown Irish Examiner view: New Zealand shows how to fight Covid-19
Irish government cabinet meeting The Irish Examiner View: Going up on housing is just kicking to touch

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices