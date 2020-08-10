Irish Examiner view: Same old story in North as 26 officers injured

Irish Examiner view: Same old story in North as 26 officers injured
PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan speak to the media, following the the injury of 29 officers, after coming under attack as they facilitated the removal of an internment bonfire in West Belfast on Saturday. Picture: Rebecca Black/PA Wire
Monday, August 10, 2020 - 09:19 AM

Less than a week after John Hume, the chief architect of the North’s peace agreement, died, the old, poisoned monsters pawed the ground and reminded the world that what passes for normal in that society remains absurdly abnormal.

Over the weekend, police officers came under sustained attack in west Belfast, as they facilitated the removal of a bonfire pyre prepared to mark the introduction of internment, a year short of half a century ago, on August 9, 1971.

At least 26 PSNI officers were injured at Distillery St as city workers removed the material.

Imagine the public and official outrage if, say, 26 gardaí were injured at a similar event in this Republic. It would be universal and demand a response.

Anyone who has followed events in the North over the decades knows too well that every one of these outbursts is choreographed by one organisation or another.

How tragic it is, then, that, days after Hume’s work and courage were celebrated in every corner of Ireland, these dark forces are still so powerful.

Actions, once again, speak loudest of all.

Read More

Terry Prone: I will never again buy a book with 'wind', 'snow' or 'ice' in the title

More in this section

New Zealand Government Provides Coronavirus Update During Country Lockdown Irish Examiner view: New Zealand shows how to fight Covid-19
117185595_10158437268483001_7845633314274551656_o.png Irish Examiner view: Don’t buy a dog in a poke
Irish government cabinet meeting The Irish Examiner View: Going up on housing is just kicking to touch

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices