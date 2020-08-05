Irish Examiner View: Take a moment

John Hume will be buried in Derry today. His funeral, in the normal course of events, would have been a historic public expression of the view of a great majority of people on these islands that social and political progress cannot be forced by violence.

Agitation, protest, and persuasion yes. Car bombs, kidnappings, kneecappings, and bullets no — the principle that Hume dedicated his life to, so a new, stable Ireland might escape the shackles of tribalism and bigotry.

Hume's family have recognised the public health threat a mass gathering poses during a pandemic.

They have asked that those who wish to express solidarity with Hume's great achievements light a candle for peace in his memory.

Those who can should and those who can't might consider standing for a moment's reflection on what Ireland might be today but for Hume's vision, determination and courage.