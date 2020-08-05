Irish Examiner View: Take a moment

Irish Examiner View: Take a moment
A portrait of John Hume surrounded by candles lit by members of his family and colleagues in St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry yesterday. Photo: PA
Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 09:10 AM

John Hume will be buried in Derry today. His funeral, in the normal course of events, would have been a historic public expression of the view of a great majority of people on these islands that social and political progress cannot be forced by violence. 

Agitation, protest, and persuasion yes. Car bombs, kidnappings, kneecappings, and bullets no — the principle that Hume dedicated his life to, so a new, stable Ireland might escape the shackles of tribalism and bigotry.

Hume's family have recognised the public health threat a mass gathering poses during a pandemic. 

They have asked that those who wish to express solidarity with Hume's great achievements light a candle for peace in his memory.  

Those who can should and those who can't might consider standing for a moment's reflection on what Ireland might be today but for Hume's vision, determination and courage. 


More in this section

trash on the beach Irish Examiner View: Ruling on climate sham is seismic
DENIS farm 4 Irish Examiner View: Food regulation put in jeopardy
Donald Trump Irish Examiner view: No scrutiny means no democracy

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices