Irish Examiner View: Cork City plan a step in the right direction

People-friendly streets the way forward
Irish Examiner View: Cork City plan a step in the right direction
Princes St in Cork City has been pedestrianised to encourage alfresco eating as part of restaurants reopening after their closure due to Covid-19. Picture: Andy Gibson
Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 09:11 AM

Covid-19 has, and continues to be, a huge challenge for us all, but it has also galvanised people and institutions to find creative solutions not just to the problems it causes, but to looking at howand where we live in a new way. 

A good example of this is a programme unveiled yesterday by Cork City Council.

It involves the creation of 14 new ‘people friendly’ streets and an investment of up to €2m in the wider city’s existing cycling infrastructure as part of a series of transformative initiatives unveiled in theRe-imagining Cork Cityprogramme.

It is a welcome move and one that could make the city a safer, cleaner, and more exciting place to visit and to live in. 

Tourists from Ireland may have enjoyed strolling through major European cities like Paris, Florence, Venice, and Hamburg, but smaller cities like Basel in Switzerland and Bergen in Norway are also showing the benefits of pedestrianisation. 

Why should Cork not be foot-friendly as well? 

Hopefully, it soon will be, as part of the council's plan to reopen the city after Covid-19.

Read More

Hunger strikers say their action will continue

More in this section

4871%20Green%20party%20negotiators_90598948 Irish Examiner view: Rebuilding trust with asylum seekers
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos,Apple CEO Tim Cook,Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Irish Examiner View: Powerful must be accountable
Israel Palestinians Annexation Irish Examiner view: Booker boost

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices