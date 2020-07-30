Irish Examiner View: Cork City plan a step in the right direction

Covid-19 has, and continues to be, a huge challenge for us all, but it has also galvanised people and institutions to find creative solutions not just to the problems it causes, but to looking at howand where we live in a new way.

A good example of this is a programme unveiled yesterday by Cork City Council.

It involves the creation of 14 new ‘people friendly’ streets and an investment of up to €2m in the wider city’s existing cycling infrastructure as part of a series of transformative initiatives unveiled in theRe-imagining Cork Cityprogramme.

It is a welcome move and one that could make the city a safer, cleaner, and more exciting place to visit and to live in.

Tourists from Ireland may have enjoyed strolling through major European cities like Paris, Florence, Venice, and Hamburg, but smaller cities like Basel in Switzerland and Bergen in Norway are also showing the benefits of pedestrianisation.

Why should Cork not be foot-friendly as well?

Hopefully, it soon will be, as part of the council's plan to reopen the city after Covid-19.