Irish Examiner view: Corncrake refuge a cause for hope

National Parks and Wildlife Service plan encourages farmers to delay harvest until birds have reared young
Irish Examiner view: Corncrake refuge a cause for hope
Just 162 calling male corncrakes were recorded in Ireland last year.
Monday, July 20, 2020 - 09:01 AM

Last year, just 162 calling male corncrakes were recorded in Ireland; sad proof that the bird whose distinctive ‘krek-krek’ was once a common summer sound has dwindled to near extinction because of intensive farming.

There is reason to hope, though. The National Parks and Wildlife Service, under its corncrake farm plan, has encouraged farmers to delay harvests until the birds have reared their young.

The plan could not have a better ambassador than vet Feargal Ó Cuinneagáin, who is farming land on the Mullet Peninsula in Co Mayo with the sole aim of attracting the rare bird.

His hard work has paid off as he recorded seven corncrakes on his 25-acre farm of nettle, iris, and hogweed beds this year. In spite of that, he has seen the bird itself — “a finickity little lad” — only twice.

His enthusiasm is infectious and has the potential to encourage others to follow suit.

It is a worthwhile project because, as Ó Cuinneagáin says, if we lost the bird we would not just be losing a species but part of our culture too.

More in this section

22169371-1.jpg Irish Examiner view: Fund heritage despite crisis
woman-in-white-face-mask-3873193(1) Irish Examiner view: Masks will affect
WindMills_pano.jpg Irish Examiner View: Answer blowing in the wind

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices