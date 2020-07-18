Irish Examiner view: Tough love time as US and UK set to be left off 'green list'

Saturday, July 18, 2020 - 12:19 PM

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has indicated that America will not be on any revised “green list”, naming countries deemed safe destinations during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

How could it be? America reported a record 77,300 new coronavirus cases in one day this week. Mr Coveney also suggested that the UK is unlikely to be designated as a safe option either.

These are challenging if necessary disciplines - as are the rules meant that in recent days that gardaí were forced to remove at least two people from trains when they refused to wear face masks. 

Face masks are now mandatory on public transport and are likely to remain so for some time. These measures, though designed to protect public health, can be difficult and require the moral authority that only fairness can bring.

In that context, it seems more than bizarre that American visitors can arrive in our airports and expect the usual welcome.

Time for some tough love.

