Irish Examiner View: Good business

€13bn Apple tax ruling
Irish Examiner View: Good business

The General Court of the European Union (GCEU) yesterday annulled the decision taken by the European Commission regarding the Irish tax rulings in favour of Apple.

Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 09:40 AM

THE decision by the General Court of the European Union (GCEU) to annul the verdict of the Commission regarding the Irish tax rulings in favour of Apple will come as a relief to the Irish Government and the IDA, helping to preserve Ireland’s status for foreign direct investors.

It also supports Apple’s view that the issue at heart was not how much Apple paid, but where they were required to pay it.

More importantly, the decision is a vindication under EU law for Ireland and confirms that there was no special treatment provided to the two Apple companies — ASI and AOE. 

The ruling is subject to further appeal, but it is to be hoped the Commission will accept the decision of the General Court of the European Union, and not seek to damage Ireland's reputation further with protracted legal proceedings. 

Tax is a national competence enshrined in law by the EU treaties. 

Only a unanimous decision by all 27 member states can change that. The EU Commission must now accept this fact and leave us alone to rebuild our economy and enhance our reputation as a good place to do business.

Read More

Irish Examiner View: Answer blowing in the wind

More in this section

WindMills_pano.jpg Irish Examiner View: Answer blowing in the wind
WORLD WHO 102790 Irish Examiner view: The World Health Organization's mission impossible
LukeKellyvandalisedagainJuly2020.jpeg Irish Examiner view: Statue of Luke Kelly defaced again

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices