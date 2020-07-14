Irish Examiner view: Political parties should clear the air before votes are cast in elections

The ways in which those questions might be resolved are finite and may rely on Mr Martin presenting Mr Cowen with an either-or-option. Such an ultimatum seems unlikely so early in the life of this Government even if the controversy has put the administration on the back foot when it had hoped to lead a positive, yes-we-can response to myriad challenges.

It does not in any way diminish the seriousness of a drink-driving conviction to argue that, as national political scandals go, this one is not major league. It will, in time, be no more than a footnote in the history of this Government. It is not a Watergate, an Arms Trial, a Profumo affair, or even a 'cash-for-ash' scandal. Tardy, shabby and disappointing certainly but seismic no. In the longer term, those most affected will be Mr Cowen, his family and maybe those trying to rebuild Fianna Fáil, a party languishing on 14% in a recent poll. Indeed, the ignominy, the humiliation heaped on Mr Cowen may serve as another warning to some of those who still drink and drive.

As the affair seems all but consigned to the biodigester where all second-tier political scandals ferment, it might be wise to consider what disinterested lessons it offers. Such an exercise, even if counter-cultural and difficult for some, would certainly enhance our democracy, our body politic and the idea of transparency as a positive force in public life. Such a review might also help prevent political capital and credibility being needlessly squandered. If such a review led to conclusions or processes that make it easier for voters to endorse one candidate or another then so much the better.

There is nothing novel about this idea. Fine Gael, stung by the damage to its long-cherished belief that it is the party of high ideals and exemplary behaviour by the fallout from the Maria Bailey and Verona Murphy disappointments, introduced a process of political minesweeping for those who hope to win a place on their election ticket. Candidates in the February election were asked to sign a pledge confirming there is nothing in their "past life" they have not revealed that might bring the party into disrepute. That clear-the-air expectation extended to views candidates may have held, which could be seen as a breach of FG’s ethos and principles.