Irish Examiner View: Yeats memorial fitting for current times

Henry Moore's iconic 'Knife Edge' bronze sculpture was unveiled to the public in 1967 by the then Taoiseach Jack Lynch.
Irish Examiner View: Yeats memorial fitting for current times
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 10:30 AM

Some of the things that touch our soul - like art, music and poetry - may be neglected in the midst of calamity and crisis. It is of considerable merit, therefore, that the Office of Public Works has decided to continue with the restoration of the WB Yeats memorial in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green.

Henry Moore's iconic 'Knife Edge' bronze sculpture was unveiled to the public in 1967 by the then Taoiseach Jack Lynch. At the ceremony, he noted the contribution the poet had made to the making of modern Ireland and quoted from Yeats’ patriotic poem, To Ireland In The Coming Times:

And may the thoughts of Ireland brood

Upon a measured quietude

The memorial lay neglected for decades. It is now in the process of getting a new lease of life which will be welcomed not just by local residents and visitors but my members of the wider arts community.

The surrounding memorial garden was designed not only as a backdrop to Moore’s sculpture, but as a performance space for oration and theatre.

Let us hope it will become a vibrant arts space once again.

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Independent TD Catherine Connolly has become the first female Leas Cheann Comhairle END Irish Examiner View: Historic day shows us how much further we need to go
Unpaid elderly carers Irish Examiner view: Time to reform our care homes
480260161.jpg Irish Examiner View: Pupils need more than aspirations, a detailed back-to-school plan is required.
our viewartplace: wb yeats memorialplace: dublin’splace: st stephen’s greenplace: irelandperson: yeatsperson: henry mooreperson: taoiseachperson: jack lynchperson: yeats’person: mooreorganisation: office of public works

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices