Irish Examiner View: Showing the way

Housing needs can be satisfied in ways that enrich an environment as well as providing badly needed homes.
Irish Examiner View: Showing the way
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 10:36 AM
The RIAI says the public choice award helps to build awareness of the “important role that architecture plays in delivering Ireland’s societal and economic infrastructure”. Picture: PA
The RIAI says the public choice award helps to build awareness of the “important role that architecture plays in delivering Ireland’s societal and economic infrastructure”. Picture: PA

Resolving the housing crisis.

In recent years, any mention of social housing led to an angry, disappointed conversation.

The half-abandoned system had let too many people down and indirectly exacerbated our needless housing crisis.

In that context, any positive news from the sector is very welcome.

That a social housing development for families and older people in Drogheda, Co Louth has won the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland’s 2020 public-choice award shows that this crisis can be resolved in uplifting ways.

That the Tooting Meadow development of 15 homes was commissioned by North and East Housing Association adds a yes-we-can lustre to the achievement.

It also shows that housing needs can be satisfied in ways that enrich an environment as well as providing badly needed homes.

The RIAI says the public choice award helps to build awareness of the “important role that architecture plays in delivering Ireland’s societal and economic infrastructure”.

This award does more than that, it shows that where there is a will there is always a way.

As the man said, just do it.

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Independent TD Catherine Connolly has become the first female Leas Cheann Comhairle END Irish Examiner View: Historic day shows us how much further we need to go
Unpaid elderly carers Irish Examiner view: Time to reform our care homes
480260161.jpg Irish Examiner View: Pupils need more than aspirations, a detailed back-to-school plan is required.
our viewhousinglouthireland

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices