Irish Examiner View: Showing the way

The RIAI says the public choice award helps to build awareness of the “important role that architecture plays in delivering Ireland’s societal and economic infrastructure”. Picture: PA

Resolving the housing crisis.

In recent years, any mention of social housing led to an angry, disappointed conversation.

The half-abandoned system had let too many people down and indirectly exacerbated our needless housing crisis.

In that context, any positive news from the sector is very welcome.

That a social housing development for families and older people in Drogheda, Co Louth has won the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland’s 2020 public-choice award shows that this crisis can be resolved in uplifting ways.

That the Tooting Meadow development of 15 homes was commissioned by North and East Housing Association adds a yes-we-can lustre to the achievement.

It also shows that housing needs can be satisfied in ways that enrich an environment as well as providing badly needed homes.

The RIAI says the public choice award helps to build awareness of the “important role that architecture plays in delivering Ireland’s societal and economic infrastructure”.

This award does more than that, it shows that where there is a will there is always a way.

As the man said, just do it.