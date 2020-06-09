Irish Examiner View: EU must act as Poland attacks LGBT rights

Even the European Union’s most ardent champions accept there are weaknesses in the structure and performance of the federation. How else could it be in an organisation with a population of 450m spread across so many diverse societies? One of the great achievements of the EU is the stability that has, with a few exceptions, prevailed in Europe for 75 years.

One of the cornerstones of that stability is the advance of progressive social measures. Would we have divorce or marriage equality if not for the cultural shift brought by the prosperity enabled by the EU?

Two member states, all too happy to enjoy the EU’s economic support, are taking increasingly aggressive stands against progressive social measures. Hungary, idiotically, prides itself on being illiberally liberal. Poland’s justice ministry has funded a campaign against LGBT rights in direct conflict with European tolerance and liberalism.

It is time that the EU forcibly reminded these countries that, just as so many of those who voted for Brexit are about to discover, that you cannot have your cake and eat it.