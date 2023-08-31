The Electoral Commission has put another plaster on a wound that will only get deeper 

With our new Dáil constituencies now announced for the next general election, is it finally time to look at a more permanent solution around the number of TDs we elect?

Census 2022 marked the first time in 171 years that the population of Ireland surpassed the five million mark. This figure is expected to rise to six million by 2050, which will undoubtedly put a strain on everything from our health services, to education, housing, infrastructure and our political system.

Bunreacht na hÉireann states that the make up of constituencies must be revised at least every 12 years with due regard to changes in distribution of the population.

Article 16 of the Constitution specifies there must be one TD for between 20,000 and 30,000 of the population.

It means boundaries have been pushed and pulled, with some controversial changes being made over the years, resulting in voters feeling alienated or aggrieved at being shunted into another electoral area.

You just have to look at the consternation that followed the decision to hive off parts of West Cavan into a constituency that also included Sligo, sections of Leitrim and south Donegal ahead of the 2016 poll.

The number of TDs has also bobbed up and down over the years.

Under the leadership of Enda Kenny, who promised "the most ambitious programme for political reform since the 1930s", the number of TDs went from 166 to 158 ahead of the 2016 election.

But that figure went up again, rising by two, ahead of the 2020 elections, with 160 TDs returned to the current Dáil.

The uptick in our population meant before the new boundaries were announced, just one Dáil constituency, Limerick County, was below the population limit set out in the Constitution.

The OPW will have to reconfigure what is an historic and already limited space to ensure every TD has their own allocated seat and electronic voting pad. Picture: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Many other electoral areas were significantly over the 30,000 limit before the redraws.

For example, in Dublin Rathdown, the number of people per TD was almost 34,000, it was just above 34,100 in Fingal, and in Kildare North it was 33,589.

The Electoral Commission has now put another plaster on a wound that will only get deeper.

With the population expected to rise considerably over the coming decades, it could leave us in a situation where we have an unwieldy Dáil of about 250 representatives by the middle of the century.

Putting a ceiling on the number of TDs would require Constitutional change and a referendum.

Fixed seat model

But other countries which have a similar population to our own use a fixed-seat model, including Denmark which has a parliament of 179 members, Finland has 200 representatives and Slovakia sets the number at 150.

On a practical level, capping the number of TDs we have would also solve an ongoing logistical headache in Leinster House.

The warren of offices, meeting rooms, party spaces and other facilities in and around the campus of Leinster House is a jigsaw, which will somehow have to be put together with more pieces after the next election.

For anyone who has tuned into late-night debates, it may feel like there is ample space for TDs in the Dáil chamber, but there are currently just nine free seats in the political amphitheatre.

It means the OPW will have to reconfigure what is an historic and already limited space to ensure every TD has their own allocated seat and electronic voting pad.

However, pulling up a few more chairs and adding voting buttons is likely to be the easy part. Complying with health and safety regulations, adapting the chamber to meet modern fire standards and making it accessible for those with mobility issues — all with an increased number of people — could be more problematic.

Currently, backbench TDs and their staff are accommodated across the wider Leinster House campus, with some in the newer LH2000 annex as well as an older part, which is still known as the engineering block from the days when the building was part of UCD.

Another bunch share facilities with the Department of Agriculture in Ag House, while the Cabinet and ministers of state are allocated offices along a warren of corridors in Government Buildings.

New office space

New office space will have to be found for the extra intake of TDs who will each have two parliamentary assistants.

However, putting a cap on the number of TDs is not a faultless solution and could result in underrepresentation in some areas if the population continues to grow at different rates across the country.

"I think it's important that areas are represented and if the population keeps increasing, and you have a cap of say 180 TDs, you will reach a point where certain areas end up not being represented, so Leitrim might end up with no TD, or West Cork potentially might end up with no TD," said Dr Adrian Kavanagh, a political geographer at Maynooth University.

Selling the notion that entire areas along the western seaboard may be without a TD as the population and therefore elected representatives shift to the east of the country would without doubt result in a repeat of the disastrous 2013 referendum to abolish the Seanad.

Dr Kavanagh makes the point that limiting the number of national representatives would only work if the local political system is also overhauled and bolstered so people are fully represented.

This was echoed by senator Malcolm Byrne, who, writing in the Irish Examiner, said Ireland has one of the most centralised systems of government of any democracy.

"Councillors here have fewer powers than in almost every other European country and limited revenue raising and spending powers.

"Should we introduce a ratio of councillors to the general population, as happens for elections to the Dáil, and as happens in other jurisdictions? Should such a requirement be part of an overall package of Constitutional reforms that will fix the number of Dáil seats and provide greater clarity on the distinct roles of local and national government?" he asked.

It is clear that any government proposing to alter the Constitution and limit the number of TDs would have to make sure that the electorate is fully on board with the idea.