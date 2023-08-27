The Mick Clifford podcast: Northern Ireland nationalists demonized by 'free state mentality' here, says Danny Morrison

There is a “free state mentality” that the 26 counties represents Ireland to the exclusion and “demonization” of nationalists in the north, a leading Republican has told the Irish Examiner.

Speaking on the Mick Clifford podcast, former Sinn Féin director of publicity Danny Morrison says that as a result of partition people in the south are “encouraged to think of the 26 counties as “Ireland” and that we, northern nationalists don’t belong and are demonized.”

Mr Morrison also says he believes that Fianna Fail and Fine Gael don’t want a united Ireland, despite expressions to the contrary. “I don’t think they want it at heart,” he said.

“You need to prepare for it and they are not doing that.”

In a wide ranging interview the man who coined the phrase “the ballot box in one hand and an armalite in the other” also accepted that the provisional IRA never had a mandate from the nationalist people in the north but were entitled to fight for the British to leave the island.

HISTORY HUB If you are interested in this article then no doubt you will enjoy exploring the various history collections and content in our history hub. Check it out HERE and happy reading

“The moral authority (for the IRA’s campaign) came from the same moral authority that exists in any country when people are oppressed and have no other means to oppose it. Inevitably oppression leads to resistance.

"Yes, the IRA was involved in an armed struggle and yes, unconscionable things happed as it does in war but support from that came from poor nationalist working class and rural areas.”

He also maintained that there are series of parallels between the Provisional IRA’s campaign in the 70s and 80s and the War of Independence in the 1920s, pointing out that the latter did not have the popular mandate that is often cited.

Historically, the general election of 1918 is often cited as the mandate for the Volunteers to take up arms against the British, leading to the War of Independence but Danny Morrison disputes that this is accurate.

“The Irish Republican Brotherhood was preparing for armed struggle regardless of the outcome of the 1918 election,” he says.

“That was the icing on the cake. The mandate came from people being oppressed and it was the same in the North.”

Danny Morrison is Mick's guest on this week's podcast.