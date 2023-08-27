Orla Hegarty: Is the Land Development Agency a second bail out for developers?

An €8 billion sovereign wealth fund has been proposed for housing. This is a lot of money, but it won’t stretch far if spending isn’t tightly scrutinised and controlled. So, can more money end the crisis?

The vehicle for this fund is to be the Land Development Agency (LDA), established five years ago. The LDA initially had a €1.25 billion budget and capacity to borrow €1.25 billion more, but its output has been low and slow: Just 860 homes are on site and none are occupied.

For comparison Tuath, an approved housing body, currently has 2,500 homes under construction and added stock of almost 6,000 more since 2019. At the launch of the LDA, the government promised 150,000 new homes with an initial pipeline of 10,000 modelled on "best European practices to lower development land costs and tackle upward pressure on house prices". The LDA was to be a clearing house to open up state lands, stabilise prices, and develop a more resilient housing system.

This had its origins in work by the National Economic & Social Council (NESC) who rightly called out the “dysfunction” that is hard-wired into land speculation and cyclical supply. NESC recommended active land management, with a focus on permanent affordability using public lands and State leadership. Back in 2018, first time buyers of new homes were paying €364,000 in Dublin and €329,000 in Cork, while Department of Housing tender prices indicated an ‘all-in’ cost nationally of €234,000 to build a 3-bedroom house. Clearly, there was an opportunity for the LDA to close the gap between actual costs and market prices.

The LDA could moderate boom and bust cycles, to recession-proof the housing pipeline and give employment security in construction. After the crash 150,000 jobs were lost and capacity still hasn’t been restored. The opportunity is also there to open up the market, particularly as the European Commission says housing inflation in Ireland may be due to insufficient competition.

But the LDA blinked. In 2021, it offered to ‘forward purchase’ housing (and the land under it) from private developers with another €1bn from government. Out-sourcing the delivery of housing gives the LDA little leverage, as the developer retains full control of location, timing, quality and price. A recent deal for the purchase of four hundred Dublin apartments for the reported sum of €485,000 each (by a State-funded approved housing body) is an indication of both the State’s over-dependence on private developers, and imprudent public spending.

The promised pipeline of 150,000 homes has been radically reduced: The LDA’s latest report says that just 9,760 homes may be built on public lands in the next five to ten years. This will likely consume what remains of the original budget. It is further reported that the LDA plans a panel of just five or six private developers to deliver housing, which will further inhibit market expansion, innovation and competitive pricing. Such a small number of suppliers risks anti-competitive practices.

Developers don’t bring construction capacity, they hire it in. The LDA would get better prices, faster delivery, more control and more variety by breaking up land parcels and unbundling these deals for building companies and small developers.

So what of the new €8bn fund? Last month, the LDA launched their ‘Private Land Acquisition Initiative’ to purchase land. Developers can name their asking price, which the LDA will negotiate ‘in line with current market value’. This is not a public procurement process -although it is using public money- so deals will be confidential and not be open to scrutiny.

The LDA states a preference for development sites of more than 200 units with planning permission, near transport and employment. This will likely attract many over-dense, high-rise and lower standard build-to-rent schemes already granted permission as Strategic Housing Developments. Many of these sites, designed as short-term housing for ‘a young international workforce’ are unsuited to permanent housing for mixed communities, and will prove very expensive to build, operate and maintain.

It is not that long since NAMA, another State agency, off-loaded heavily discounted land, the majority of which (with capacity for more than 70,000 homes) still lies undeveloped. Perhaps the LDA will buy it back now.

In the intervening decade, the government has inflated residential land values through reducing standards, increasing density, removing height caps and subsidising development. House prices have never been higher, currently exceeding the Celtic Tiger peak.

At the same time, the Department of the Taoiseach’s National Risk Assessment warns that “a lack of access to affordable and high quality housing impacts Ireland’s overall competitiveness and attractiveness as a place to live and work”. Getting housing right has never been more important, and the government has all the purchasing power to drive expansion, reform and efficiencies.

Not so the LDA. In an uncertain market, where demand is softening and costs are rising, the LDA is offering an exit strategy to developers, and at full price.

By stepping up as the buyer of last resort the LDA are propping up both sales prices and land values, distorting the market and setting new home prices even farther from the reach of most buyers.

Orla Hegarty is Assistant Professor (Architecture) at the School of Architecture, Planning & Environmental Policy UCD

