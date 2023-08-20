Time for the Rose of Tralee naysayers to please shut up

It is Rose of Tralee time once again. The Glenroe of the summer, reminding us that holidays are coming to an end and the school gates loom large ahead.

Personally, I couldn't call myself a fan of the festival. I have watched it for work on occasion and seen some of the clips that get shared online, but beyond that it does not really register much with me.

And yet, I dread its arrival. Not because it heralds the end of another underwhelming summer but because it means they are on the way.

By they, I mean the people who whine and bitch and complain and need every single one of us to know that they do not like the Rose of Tralee.

Evidently, it has never crossed their mind that not a single soul cares.

You think it's silly and outdated? Wow, that is a scalding hot take. It should come with a warning.

Did you just call it a lovely girls competition and say "they all have lovely bottoms"? Oh my god, do SNL know about you?

With that sort of razor-sharp wit and ability to make such obscure pop-culture references, you could single-handedly return that show to the heights of its glory days.

Honestly, the attitude some people have when it comes to the widely-loved tradition can be seen elsewhere in society and, in 2023, it has become pretty tiresome.

Just look at the recent Barbie film. A billion-dollar-grossing film that is a critically-acclaimed smash hit.

In the film, Ken, while in the midst of an existential crisis, decides he does not want to live in Barbie Land — a world that is not centred around and always catering to the Kens. So he destroys it.

Without even a modicum of irony, certain men went to see the film — or probably just watched the trailer, if we are being honest — and did not enjoy the fact that they were not the centre of it all.

They were not the target audience and so they threw their little tantrums and denounced the film.

It has never crossed these people's minds that not every single thing is made to cater to them.

Their attitude is that if it does not appeal to them and their obviously superior tastes, then it should be got rid of.

It's a wild idea, but what if you watched something else if you don't like the Rose of Tralee? Picture: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus

I would like to propose an alternative that I think will benefit us all: Shut up.

A wild idea, I know. But, bear with me. What if you simply did not go to the cinema to see Barbie? What if you watched something else if you don't like the Rose of Tralee?

I would suggest taking a walk outside but then I would run the risk of crossing paths with you and finding myself being treated to an IRL version of your Rose of Tralee diatribe.

Angry Kens aside, there are also people who criticise the competition on the grounds of feminism. This is usually a type of feminism that cherry-picks the elements that suit the particular narrative they are pushing at the time.

We are not talking about a beauty pageant here, a fact that many people conveniently choose to forget.

The contestants are not prancing around in next-to nothing, although should they wish to, then that is their prerogative. They are not being degraded or belittled or reduced to superficial objects.

The contestants are not prancing around in next-to nothing, although should they wish to, then that is their prerogative. Picture: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus

The women who take part are intelligent, accomplished, impressive individuals and they know that. They are not looking for your approval or validation.

These women are taking advantage of an opportunity. An opportunity to live an experience that not everyone gets to enjoy. An opportunity to travel the country and beyond. The opportunity to represent Ireland on an international stage.

They use the platform it offers them to highlight the issues that are close to their hearts.

Even if you take away all of those things, do you know what is left? Fun. Things do not always have to be that deep.

The Roses spend the week before the festival travelling around the country together, forging friendships with other amazing women, having fun, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

There are people who think that in order to be a feminist, you cannot take part in things that are silly or frivolous or, heaven forbid, are viewed as 'girly'.

Future of feminism

Women are allowed to find the lightness in this world. The future of all of feminism does not ride on our every decision. Sometimes, we can just do fun things.

Every year the same people complain and tell their little jokes but the fact is that the Rose of Tralee is still enjoyed by a huge number of people.

Not to mention, the festival is great for the local economy and brings a great buzz to the area. It is a proud tradition for many people in Kerry.

Yes, the Rose of Tralee is a bit old-fashioned but that is no reason to chuck it entirely after more than 60 years.

The organisers have taken steps over the years to make it more inclusive and reflective of today's society.

Change has been slow to come in regards to some areas — recent changes included raising the eligible age to 29 and allowing married women and transgender women to enter.

But I think it is fair to say that the Rose of Tralee is more modern than some other institutions in Ireland.

So, instead of calling for the Rose of Tralee to be axed, why not start a discussion about how it can be improved?

Imagine if we tried making things better rather than consigning them to the trash heap. What a thought!

Of course, if that is not something you can bring yourself to do, then at the very least, could you please just shut up?