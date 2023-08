Throughout the state’s cities, towns and villages, dereliction has become a blight.

Everywhere there are vacant and disused properties at a time when there is a huge housing crisis.

So what is being done about it and where are the prospects of a brighter future?

Irish Examiner reporter Neil Michael has completed a comprehensive series in the paper about dereliction right across Munster.

He talks to Mick on this week’s podcast about what he has found and where it is all going.