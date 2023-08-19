Enda Brady: Jacob’s recent venture into the world of media takes the biscuit

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who always comes across as the “Minister for the 1850s”, has been presenting on the right-wing news channel GB News and his colleague Nadine Dorries has been working for Talk TV. If you’ve ever had a bad day at work and you go home questioning your ability, go on YouTube and watch clips of this pair trying to broadcast. You’ll laugh and you’ll suddenly feel like you have it in you to cure cancer and win an Olympic gold medal next year, never mind get that promotion you’ve always wanted.
That’s the thing about broadcasting — it’s a skill, something you need to work hard at, hone, develop, and practice. I started out doing hurling match reports in Co Wexford for South-East Radio when I was 16 years old. I’m now 47.