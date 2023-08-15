Trump’s Georgia charges are a win for voting rights leaders

After nearly three years, two statewide recounts and a violent attack on the US Capitol, Donald Trump is finally facing criminal charges over his relentless campaign to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the battleground state of Georgia.

On Monday, the former president and his allies were indicted on a total of 41 counts in Fulton county, Georgia, where the district attorney, Fani Willis, has been investigating the former president and his associates since 2021. The 13 charges against Trump himself include racketeering, forgery, and perjury. News of the Georgia indictment came less than two weeks after Trump pleaded not guilty to a separate set of federal charges stemming from special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the January 6 attack and 2020 election subversion efforts.

For the voting rights leaders who worked tirelessly to deliver Democratic wins in Georgia, Trump’s indictment in Fulton county marked a clear rebuke of his extensive efforts to disenfranchise the state’s voters, reaffirming the sanctity and the power of the ballot.

“This indictment is a win for voting rights and democracy because it strengthens our ability to defend it from its most imminent threat: Donald Trump,” said Xakota Espinoza, a spokesperson for the Georgia-based voting rights group Fair Fight. “It is critical that we send a message that our democracy is sacrosanct, whether it is at the ballot box or courthouse.”

Turning point

The Fulton county indictment represents a crucial turning point in a drama that has been unfolding since Biden was declared the winner of Georgia in November 2020. Two statewide recounts in Georgia confirmed Biden defeated Trump by roughly 12,000 votes, making him the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the state since 1992. The victory was heralded as a landmark achievement for Democrats, particularly the Black voters who make up much of the party’s base in Georgia.

Kendra Davenport Cotton, chief executive officer at the New Georgia Project Action Fund, emphasised that the validity of Biden’s win in Georgia had been determined beyond question long before Trump’s indictment. But the charges against Trump reassert the electoral power of the multiracial coalition that carried Biden to victory.

A supporter of former President Donald Trump wears buttons while waiting in line before a presidential campaign event on July 1, 2023 in Pickens, South Carolina.

“We believe facts. Biden won the 2020 race because Georgia voters showed up and showed out in record-breaking numbers,” Cotton said. “The folks that I work with here at NGP Action Fund have always known the power of Georgia voters and have always known what Georgia voters are capable of — especially Black, brown and young voters.”

But after Biden won the presidential race, Trump and his associates immediately went to work challenging the legitimacy of the election results, as Smith outlined in his own indictment filed earlier this month. After dozens of his election lawsuits failed, Trump then attempted to pressure state leaders to overturn Biden’s wins in key battleground states.

In Georgia specifically, Trump placed an infamous phone call to the secretary of state, Republican Brad Raffensperger, to demand that he “find” enough votes to reverse Biden’s victory. Days later, a group of Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the congressional certification of Biden’s win. Shortly after that violent day, Willis began the investigative work that culminated in a grand jury approving an indictment against Trump on Monday.

“[The indictment] is holding a former president accountable for attempting to overturn the results of a free, fair, and legitimate election just because he lost right,” Cotton said. “Georgia voters specifically deserve to have some retribution for what he did during that time and what he continues to do.”

Deterrent

Trump continues to falsely claim the 2020 race was stolen, which has spurred more election denialism among the former president’s most fervent supporters. Voting rights leaders hope that Trump’s indictment in Georgia, as well as the federal case against him, will deter others from engaging in similar anti-democratic efforts in the future.

“The former president’s election denial conspiracies birthed a new anti-democratic movement that produced anti-voter legislation, threats to election workers, and undermined faith in democracy with lies and false allegations,” Espinoza said.

“This indictment should serve as a warning to future anti-voter politicians that the will and voices of Georgia voters cannot be silenced, and there is no place for election-denying conspiracy theorists in our democracy.”

Although Trump’s indictment may help prevent other election subversion efforts in the future, much of the damage cannot be reversed. As the country waited for news from Fulton county, Cotton found herself thinking about Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, who served as election workers in 2020 and became a central focus of right-wing conspiracy theories.

Trump’s allies claimed video footage showed Freeman and Moss tabulating fraudulent ballots after counting had officially concluded on election night, a claim that swiftly debunked by Georgia election officials. A report released by the Georgia state election board in June concluded: “All allegations made against Freeman and Moss were unsubstantiated and found to have no merit.”

Despite the falsity of the allegations, some of Trump’s supporters continued to harass the two women for months. Testifying last year before the House select committee investigating January 6, Moss said she and her family had received numerous death threats, making her afraid to leave her home or introduce herself to strangers.

Freeman told the committee: “There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere. Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you?” The trauma experienced by Freeman and Moss cannot be erased, Cotton said, but she wondered if Trump’s indictment might provide them with some solace.

“These are not individuals who wanted to do anything but serve their community, to be good public servants,” Cotton said. “I hope that, from him being held accountable, that they find a sense of peace and justice."

The Guardian