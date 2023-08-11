Niamh Griffin: Should we be worried about covid's new Eris variant?

Once again covid-19 has evolved and produced another variant but despite rising hospital case numbers, health warnings have been muted so far.

The HSE and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said this week that restrictions, including mask-wearing, are not being considered. It is early days for this descendant of Omicron, EG.5, nicknamed Eris, and Ireland is not alone in remembering previous winters and wondering what could be next.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been tracking Eris and now see it as a variant of interest. They said while it appears more transmissible than Omicron, it is not causing more severe illness. It does not meet the threshold for the higher alert level ‘variant of concern’.

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said about the general covid landscape: “... the risk of severe disease and death is vastly lower than it was a year ago, thanks to increasing population immunity from vaccination, infection or both, and from early diagnosis with better clinical care.”

However, he cautioned: “Despite these improvements, WHO continues to assess the risk of covid-19 to global public health as high. The virus continues to circulate in all countries, it continues to kill and it continues to change.”

In Ireland, the death toll since the start of the pandemic in 2020 reached 9,128 by August 7.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Thursday no variants circulating in Europe meet the ‘variant of concern’ criteria.

On the other hand, we already know vaccination does not work for everyone with compromised immune systems including cancer or transplant patients. They are still wearing masks on buses or still living restricted lives as they wait for their pandemic to really end.

Parents of vulnerable children are no doubt watching with concern as back to school looms.

We also know many people suffer debilitating long covid symptoms for months or even years after just a mild covid-19 infection.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, with an eye on these vulnerable people including nursing home residents, called for a review of infection measures.

The numbers have clearly changed; 414 covid patients were in hospitals on Friday compared to 92 on July 11. So far the HSE has not seen a change among intensive care patients, with 12 being treated.

Chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said people will benefit from having “a much more robust immunity both from natural infection and from vaccination”.

However, he cautioned: “If it (covid-19) mutates into a variant that's just easier to catch, but not more serious, then we'll see a surge in community transmission, and if enough people catch it in the community, we’ll see some vulnerable people end up in hospital.”

He does not see any need for making mask-wearing compulsory but sites can make local decisions if required, he told RTÉ on Friday.

Similarly, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also said restrictions are not being considered.