TP O'Mahony: O’Connor’s SNL episode a brave step towards a modern Ireland

AS 1992 dawned it was evident that the moral monopoly which the Catholic Church had enjoyed since the foundation of the State in 1922 was seriously weakened.

The first big setback for the Church had occurred in 1985 when Dáil Eireann, in opposition to the Catholic bishops, had passed a law legalising the use of contraceptives.

The Ireland that was emerging in the 1990s was very different to the Ireland into which Sinéad O’Connor had been born in 1966. And in 1992 the 22-year-old singer, already enjoying international fame, would do something in public that was both shocking and prescient.

But first two other earlier events in Ireland in 1992 would polarise the country, in the first case, and scandalise it in the second — the X Case in March, and the news of the Bishop Casey-Annie Murphy affair in May.

It is fair to surmise from what we know of Sinéad O’Connor’s mindset at the time that she viewed both of these events as confirming her growing hostility to the Catholic Church and the hypocrisy of its leadership.

Back then Mass attendance in Ireland was 65% and the Church’s influence was still formidable — and wouldn’t really begin to seriously crumble until 2005 when the publication of the Ferns Report revealed widespread clerical malefaction here.

That influence, of course, would be seriously dented in between when the second divorce referendum was carried in 1995.

But it was Sinéad O’Connor’s outrageous action on US television on October 3, 1992 that struck at the very heart of the Vatican’s moral power and authority.

None of this was readily apparent at the time. The full implications and impact of what the diminutive singer had brazenly done didn’t hit home — certainly not here in Ireland — until much later.

The initial reaction here was muted and marginal. One reason was that the controversial footage of Sinéad wasn’t seen much (if at all) in Ireland at the time. SNL had a negligible impact here.

But she would have undoubtedly been widely and cruelly pilloried here.

The clerical establishment here closed ranks. Nothing was said in public by anybody of standing in the Church.

Within the corridors of Maynooth, we can guess that whatever comment was made was along the lines of “this is a seriously unhinged young woman”.

The deeply offensive act took place on SNL, after Sinéad was getting ready to release the album Am I Not Your Girl?

We have the reaction of one person who was present.

Daniel Glass was a young record label executive and, in an interview with The Guardian after Sinéad’s death, he talked of the reaction when she ripped the picture of the Pope.

“I will never forget it. Everybody froze at SNL. The music producer Liz Welch went from jubilation to tears. Nobody stopped it, nobody knew what to do. We walked back to the artist’s dressing room. I don’t think she knew what she had just done. The magnitude of it. She was in a room by herself which was kind of sad and lonely, because it was a heavy moment in history. I remember knocking on the door. I went in and she was talking to herself...”

Whether she knew what she was doing to not, the reaction in the USA was unremittingly hostile. She suffered commercially and had torpedoed her own career.

In 1992 a lot of Irish Catholics, certainly a lot of older Catholics, would undoubtedly have been horrified by Sinéad’s bold action in ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II on television. Even since his historic visit in 1979, he had become a revered figure.

It was not until much later that serious questions about his role in the Vatican’s handling of clerical sex abuse cases (very numerous at this stage) began to be asked. His reputation has been tarnished by the publication of books such as The Pope in Winter: The Dark Face of John Paul II’s Papacy by John Cornwell (2004), and The Power and the Glory: Inside the Dark Heart of John Paul II’s Vatican by David Yallop (2007).

These books are part of an ongoing reappraisal of the Polish Pope.

All of this suggests that Sinéad’s point about the “real enemy” when she tore up the Pope’s picture was more insightful than anybody (or very few, I suspect) realised at the time.

Did Sinéad realise this? Did she really understand the implications of what she was doing that fateful night in the USA?

Whether she fully understood the impact of her actions or not, that episode in New York is now seen — rightly — as a brave step along the road to the modernisation of Ireland.