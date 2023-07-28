'We are all heartbroken today': Liveline listeners share their Sinéad stories

Which Sinéad O'Connor songs did you play on Wednesday night, shortly after the news broke? Which ones did you turn to on Thursday? Because you were not alone.

The passing of the acclaimed singer and songwriter at the tragically young age of 56 may have pushed us back towards her astonishing back catalogue, but as Thursday unfolded, focus turned towards the words she spoke, rather than sang.

Across the airwaves and on social media, for the people gathering at the Rock and Roll wall of fame in Temple Bar and at a similar event in London, Sinéad O'Connor's cultural imprint was not limited to that extraordinary voice or her way with a lyric.

On RTÉ's Liveline, so often the crucible of public feeling when big news breaks, there was an outpouring.

We were reminded of Sinéad's often prescient interviews as well as the personal stories from ordinary people, sometimes recalling a fleeting contact which left a lasting impression.

The very first caller, Margaret, recounted meeting Sinéad at St Patrick's Psychiatric Hospital in early 2001. In some ways, it encapsulated the various facets of her life: Margaret found Sinéad dressed in her priest's outfit; she was crying, and she then opened up with searing honesty, forging an instant connection with a new friend.

The conversation was marked by Sinéad's profound interest in Margaret's story and three hours after they first started speaking to each other, the pair went their separate ways, but only after Sinéad had expressed sincere thanks for the preceding hours, to share and cry and laugh over coffee and a few cadged cigarettes. There were hugs, and on request, a verse "at the top of her voice", of 'Nothing Compares 2 U'.

"I found it difficult to look her straight in the face because she was so beautiful, she was so beautiful," Margaret said. "We are all heartbroken today."

Clearly, it takes a special person to strike a chord with rap legend Ice T — "she stood for something ... unlike most people" — and a recovering alcoholic finding her way around a hospital campus, but Sinéad was it. A singular talent, a maverick, and a star, she was also a hero to many, including Andrew Madden, another contributor to Liveline.

The campaigner and abuse survivor referred to the iconic gesture on Saturday Night Live when Sinéad tore up a picture of the Pope — a picture, it has been reported, which was taken from the wall of her mother's room after she died when Sinéad was a teenager.

In some ways, it was the most punk move of all time, but it was never limited to that, never an empty gesture. As Andrew Madden told Katie Hannon: "I noticed that, I thought 'Sinéad knows something, and she knows something I don't'."

The SNL gesture brought her abuse and opprobrium by the barrelful, but she faced it down. Despite her well-documented personal difficulties, she held firm to her beliefs. And who can say, looking back, that history and events have not vindicated her?

Members of the public place flowers and pay their respects at Sinéad O'Connor's former home on the seafront in Bray, Co Wicklow, on Thursday. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins

Not the callers to Liveline, those attesting to her work for charity and those on the margins, or those bemoaning the fact her unfiltered voice will be missed on social media, where she stood up for the vulnerable even as she battled with her own heartbreak, not least the devastating loss of her youngest child, Shane, last year.

In recent weeks, she posted a short video from her London apartment, making a quick and poignant reference to Shane's passing, but throwing in jokey asides as well — "fret not, I'm going to be a good girl", she said.

A cultural touchstone, she was at the vanguard of more than music. Maybe that's why so many Irish people around the world are in something of a daze, wanting to go back and hear Sinéad speak, and sing.

It was a voice that could do and say extraordinary things, like in her cover version of Elton John's 'No Sacrifice', where even her breathing makes musical shapes. It's a voice we'll miss and one we'll return to, again and again.