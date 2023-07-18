Sean Murray: Ireland is getting warmer and wetter—and we need to prepare for it

On July 18 last year, a temperature of 33C was reported at the Phoenix Park weather station in Dublin, the hottest the mercury has reached in well over 100 years. It came during a sustained heatwave, both here in Ireland and right across the continent.

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

This year, again on July 18, there was a weather warning for rain in Ireland, with the risk of localised flooding in places, as much of the country was pelted with downpours.

It felt appropriate then for July 18 to be the date when Met Éireann published a summary of Ireland’s climate averages for the 30-year period from 1991 to 2020, which showed the country has become much warmer and wetter.

“We know that the atmosphere is warming and what we’re seeing at the local and national scale fits the international picture,” said Met Éireann’s climatologist and project lead Mary Curley.

The Met Eireann figures have been released at a time of sustained, extreme heat across southern Europe. Wildfires are raging near Athens in Greece, as high winds pushed flames through the hillsides and pine forests which have already been parched by days of suffocating temperatures.

The mercury has passed 40C in Italy and Spain, with Italians warned to prepare for the “most intense heatwave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time”. Further afield, temperatures at the aptly named Furnace Creek in California’s Death Valley were above 50C.

Floodwaters at the junction of the South Terrace and Union Quay in Cork city. The weather station at Cork Airport has recorded a rainfall increase of just under 4%. Picture: Dan Linehan

A slightly disconcerting part of the coverage around Death Valley has been the apparent influx of tourists into the area hoping to experience a heat record.

It was then parodied on social media with people responding to the news reports with a still from the film Independence Day, showing one of the characters atop a skyscraper, with a sign gladly welcoming the aliens before the sinister arrivals begin blowing up the planet.

Such is the heat that it’s prompted conversations at home about whether or not it’s “worth” going on summer holidays to the south of Spain or Italy if the weather is going to be dangerously hot.

Read More Pádraig Hoare: Heatwaves may put end to Irish taking summer breaks in Europe

Having trudged just 10 minutes in 40-degree heat in Bilbao last summer looking for somewhere to watch the All-Ireland Hurling Final, personally speaking, it’s not an experience I would like to repeat. The real-world impacts of this heat are severe.

Just last week, researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health published an estimate in the journal Nature that heatwaves last year killed more than 61,000 people. That study underlined the need to take measures to protect the public.

Contrasting 2022 with the significant heatwave of 2003, researcher Hicham Achebak said: “The fact that more than 61,600 people in Europe died of heat stress in the summer of 2022, even though, unlike in 2003, many countries already had active prevention plans in place, suggests that the adaptation strategies currently available may still be insufficient.”

Met Éireann’s publication this week shows that it’s worth remembering even at a time when the rain is pelting down and temperatures are mild—but nothing too warm—that Ireland’s climate is still changing, and the statistics bear that out.

On a hot and sunny day with temperatures reaching 27C, tourists and locals headed to Owenahincha Beach on August 12 last year to cool off during the heatwave. Ireland's average yearly temperatures between 1991 and 2020 has gone up 0.7C on the previous 30-year periodPicture: Andy Gibson.

It said one of its key findings is that the average yearly temperature for Ireland stood at 9.8C. This was an increase of 0.7C on the previous 30-year period.

It's warmer in all four seasons, and warmer in every region of the country. Ireland also has more prolonged periods of sunshine now than it did previously.

Compared to the period 1961-1990, the annual sunshine duration over the course of a year has increased by 63 hours (or 4.9%), indicating over two-and-a-half full days of extra sunshine a year.

Residents deal with the major deluge of rain in Tralee town centre recently. Met Éireann data shows Ireland is a lot rainier. Photo: Domnick Walsh

It is Sherkin Island in Cork that has the greatest mean annual total with 1541.9 hours of sunshine a year. On the other hand, the lowest mean annual total is 1300.7 hours at Valentia, Co. Kerry.

Ireland is also a lot rainier. Met Éireann said that annual average rainfall has increased by approximately 7% between the period 1961-1990 and 1991-2020.

There were larger regional variations in there, with the west and north of the country getting a larger increase in rainfall. The weather station at Cork Airport only recorded a rainfall increase of just under 4%.

The average temperature for the year at Cork Airport is slightly above the national average at 10C for the last 30-year period. And this was 0.6C warmer than the previous 30 years.

Summertime in Cork is on average hotter across the board, with average temperatures of 11.1C in May (up 0.9C), 13.6C in June (up 0.7C), 15.2C in July (up 0.4C), and 15C in August (up 0.5C).

Met Éireann said its results align closely with its future climate projections released last month, which suggested the likelihood of a warmer and wetter climate annually for Ireland.

Locals paddle on the shore at Fountainstown Beach, Co. Cork, during August's heatwave last year. It's now warmer in all four seasons, and warmer in every region of the country. Picture: David Creedon

The work of our national meteorological service doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Met Éireann’s predictions of what will happen in the future are to inform decision-making at Government level.

This new data showing Ireland’s climate path also came a week after the Environmental Protection Agency said Ireland had cut its greenhouse gas emissions by a paltry 1.9% in 2022, despite committing to slashing emissions by 51% by 2030.

It all comes as, similar to the arguments made by the researchers in Barcelona, Ireland has to prepare for more extreme weather events in the future and take action against them.

Cooling off in the sea in Cork during August's heatwave last year. Ireland now has more prolonged periods of sunshine now than it did previously. Picture: Andy Gibson

“The projections are we’re going to get wetter, warmer, and have more extreme events. More heatwaves, droughts, flooding. The projections are we will see more of them," Mary Curley said.

“It won’t be as extreme (as the situation on the continent). But we’ve already seen a few tropical nights where temperatures haven’t dropped below 20 degrees.

"I think we all find it’s much more difficult to sleep in those conditions. We have to prepare for these events and mitigate against them.”