It has been a long, long week for everyone associated with the scandal surrounding Ryan Tubridy’s pay.

For RTÉ’s new director general, the six days have been something of a baptism of fire given he only officially took up his role on Monday.

Within 24 hours, Kevin Bakhurst had announced a rejigging of RTÉ’s executive committee, a financial review of the goings on at senior level at the broadcaster, the creation of register of interests for employees, and even committed to cultural change within the organisation.

A generation’s worth of change committed to within 24 hours. He works fast, though in reality, given the grave nature of the situation, he didn’t have much choice.

From there Bakhurst bounced from meeting staff, to meeting the media, to meeting the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday.

By yesterday when we talk, the man — despite a well-earned reputation for unflappability — sounds tired and maybe a little fed up of answering the same questions on repeat. That’s perhaps understandable.

Regardless, we start by wondering why he has decided to return to RTÉ after a seven-year absence. A London native, the 57-year-old had a long career at the BBC before serving as RTÉ’s head of news and current affairs between 2012 and 2016.

He lost out to Dee Forbes in the 2016 race for the top job, perhaps something of a blessing in retrospect.

“I really loved living in Ireland before, and [I’m] enjoying being back here again,” he says. As to what his qualifications are for reforming RTÉ given he is a veteran, he notes that he “drove a lot of change in news and current affairs”.

Anyone you talk to about my time here, they’ll recognise that. We delivered an awful lot of change against huge financial constraints. I tried to address as many pay inconsistencies as I could, particularly gender ones.

“I’m proud of what I did then,” he says.

But why RTÉ for a second time, particularly as he has noted a few times this week his previous role with Ofcom, the UK media regulator, was better paid?

“Because I believe in what it does. I believe in the value of public-service broadcasting, and the opportunity to run a national broadcaster is something that doesn’t come up very often. It’s extremely attractive in that way,” is the answer.

Director general Kevin Bakhurst speaking to RTÉ staff on Wednesday July 12. It has been a busy first week for the Londoner. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Pay is a recurring theme of the conversation, not surprising given the entire Tubridy farrago hinged on the concealed payment of eye-watering sums of money.

Bakhurst was very forthcoming regarding his salary during the week, telling a media scrum on Monday that he’s on a base package of €250,000 with a car allowance of €25,000 on top (there are doubtless pension entitlements in the mix also).

Asked if he would forego the allowance (described by one RTÉ insider to this writer as “basically a licence to park your car at Montrose in return for 25 grand a year”), in a gesture of solidarity with staff, his answer is a trifle unenthusiastic.

“Look, I had to do the sums when I came here. I already said I took a relatively significant salary cut to come do this job. It’s a pretty demanding and high-profile job. You know, I’ll see, if I have to do that, I’ll consider it,” he says.

He similarly bridles at the suggestion that the actions of Marty Morrissey — who handed back a car he had on loan from Renault for five years on June 23 — and Tubridy, who at brass tacks was simply paid what he had been promised by RTÉ, are comparable.

Yet Morrissey is still in work, while Tubridy anxiously awaits news of a possible reprieve.

Bakhurst, who is good friends with Morrissey, says it’s “not right to draw comparisons”, but then says “there are many differences between the two things, lots of differences”.

Is what Tubridy did worse?

“There are clear differences between the two and their profile and the amount of money involved, and where the money came from,” he replies.

We’ve said we want to tidy up what people do outside RTÉ and make it more transparent, and there’s a process going on around Marty and around others.

Employment at RTÉ

We ask how he can make RTÉ a more attractive employer, given there are a lot of examples of young talented journalists leaving in recent years, generally because they feel there’s little scope for advancement.

Bakhurst posits that when people leave RTÉ for other media outlets “that in the end is part of the role of a public service broadcaster, to train people generally for the media market”. It’s a novel take. He adds:

It’s very difficult at an organisation that is financially challenged and has a very low turnover of staff, that is not expanding, to make opportunities for people

“But we need to find a way of doing it.”

He pushes back regarding much-maligned streaming service GAAGO, and the news it has been operating without the approval of the competition regulator.

“We’ve taken legal advice that we didn’t need that approval,” Bakhurst says. “In the end audiences benefit. They get access to a lot more games than they would otherwise.”

When asked about the RTÉ Player, he dismisses suggestions that it’s a “national joke”.

“I don’t think that’s true actually. The last figures I saw the usage was up 70% year-on-year. My experience is that it is hugely improved,” he says.

We’ll have to agree to disagree on that one.