The Mick Clifford Podcast: Harry McGee on the murder cases which almost brought down a Government

One of the most notorious murder cases in the state, which also almost brought down a government, was that involving Malcolm Macarthur, who was found hiding out in the Attorney General’s home in 1982.
Macarthur, from a quasi-aristocratic background, had viciously killed Bridie Gargan and Derek Dunne in fits of violence that somehow seemed at odds with her personality.
Journalist Harry McGee’s new book, The Murderer and the Taoiseach examines the case in detail and relates his own engagement with Macarthur who served thirty years in prison.