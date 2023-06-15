The Mick Clifford Podcast: Elaine Loughlin - A snapshot of Leinster House in the sunshine

Political editor Elaine Loughlin chats all things Leinster House with Mick Clifford on this week's episode.
Political Editor Elaine Loughlin is this week's guest.

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 22:14
Mick Clifford

A new opinion poll, a series of coincidental articles, the mid term blues and a question hanging over Micheál Martin, will he stay or will he go? 

Irish Examiner political editor Elaine Loughlin unravels all on this week’s podcast.

