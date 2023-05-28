Combined drug and mental health teams promised  

His friends had been fellow drug users and he was very close to them.
John (not his real name) had gone to a hospital emergency department twice, with significant suicidal ideation, cutting himself, and one attempt to jump off a high building.
He was a heroin user, and had taken methadone, but had stopped this before he began to hear the voices.
John was also a regular user of cannabis and drank every day.
He did not have secure accommodation.
He was discharged each time from the the hospital A&E with drug-induced psychotic disorder and put on a short course of Olanzapine.
John was advised to stay away from drugs and was not given any follow-up by other services.
His story is one of many that pepper a detailed study by HSE experts on the need to set up a specialist national service that would treat people who have both serious mental health needs and addiction problems — referred to as dual diagnosis.
The Model of Care for Dual Diagnosis report, published this week, promises the establishment of 12 adult dual diagnosis teams and four adolescent teams across the country — although funding for nine of them has yet to be found.
Again and again, individuals and their families tell of their experiences of being told by mental health services that the addiction would need to be treated first — and by addiction services that the psychiatric issue would need to be seen to first.
“I found it very difficult to access mental health services while I was active in my substance use,” said one person. "The mental health place couldn’t keep me, they said, because I was using at the time.”
One parent said: “It wasn’t easy trying to get help for him. He was told he couldn’t be helped by the mental health services because of his addiction issues. I remember feeling very frustrated by the lack of information.”
