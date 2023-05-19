The Mick Clifford Podcast: Killing Thatcher - Rory Carroll

Rory Carroll joins Mick on this week's podcast to discuss his new book Killing Thatcher: The IRA, the Manhunt and the Long War on the Crown
The Mick Clifford Podcast: Killing Thatcher - Rory Carroll

October 1985: British prime minister Margaret Thatcher looking pensive at the Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool. File Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 07:00
Mick Clifford

In October 1984 the IRA attempted to kill Margaret Thatcher with a bomb in the Grand Hotel in Brighton where she was staying for a Conservative party conference. 

The plot failed but five other people died. It was the most audacious attempt at assassination that the Provos had undertaken over the course of the Troubles. 

The story of the Brighton bomb, who plotted it, who carried out the plan, and how the main culprit was eventually captured, form the core of Rory Carroll’s new book, but it is much more than that, providing a wide lens view of the Troubles throughout the 1980s, written in the style of a thriller. #

And it also poses an interesting question: How would history have unfolded had the IRA been successful in killing Thatcher? 

Rory Carroll is this week’s guest on the podcast.

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Mick Clifford
The Mick Clifford Podcast

