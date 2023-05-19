The Mick Clifford Podcast: Killing Thatcher - Rory Carroll

In October 1984 the IRA attempted to kill Margaret Thatcher with a bomb in the Grand Hotel in Brighton where she was staying for a Conservative party conference.
The plot failed but five other people died. It was the most audacious attempt at assassination that the Provos had undertaken over the course of the Troubles.
The story of the Brighton bomb, who plotted it, who carried out the plan, and how the main culprit was eventually captured, form the core of Rory Carroll’s new book, but it is much more than that, providing a wide lens view of the Troubles throughout the 1980s, written in the style of a thriller. #
And it also poses an interesting question: How would history have unfolded had the IRA been successful in killing Thatcher?
Rory Carroll is this week’s guest on the podcast.