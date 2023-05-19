The Mick Clifford Podcast: Killing Thatcher - Rory Carroll

In October 1984 the IRA attempted to kill Margaret Thatcher with a bomb in the Grand Hotel in Brighton where she was staying for a Conservative party conference.

HISTORY HUB If you are interested in this article then no doubt you will enjoy exploring the various history collections and content in our history hub. Check it out HERE and happy reading

The plot failed but five other people died. It was the most audacious attempt at assassination that the Provos had undertaken over the course of the Troubles.