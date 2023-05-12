The chorus is rising on the new planning bill: The emperor has no clothes

When it comes to the new Draft Planning and Development Bill, the crowd shouting this emperor has no clothes is growing.

Government dressed the bill up saying it will bring certainty and speed to development. But an Oireachtas Committee report published last Thursday, with an unprecedented 153 recommendations, reflects concerns of multiple stakeholders that it will cause delay and uncertainty, and signals that extensive work is needed before it advances.

So what then of the reputation of the tailors who crafted and presented this bill, and in particular, the Master Tailor and those responsible for key elements of this controversial design? More importantly what do we want?

Critically responsible for the bill is Attorney General (AG) Rossa Fanning SC, who admittedly inherited much of its design from his predecessor, Paul Gallagher SC. The AG will be responsible for defending this legislation not just in the Four Courts, but in Luxembourg and Geneva.

He, and the three Government parties, will ultimately be held accountable for how it performs and causes delays for those who need homes, those wanting delivery of critical energy and transport infrastructure, and those who wish to make money from that.

The Bill is being driven by the Department of Housing Local Government & Heritage. But Minister Eamon Ryan has responsibility for implementation of the Aarhus Convention in Ireland and the most controversial design elements of the bill fall under him. Both key actors have been keeping a low profile on the bill.

The Green Party in opposition opposed less problematic changes restricting access to the courts in an infamous 2019 Heads of Bill. So what can be expected of them in Government?

The current bill is not just a conscious rollback on environmental democracy, and an unprecedented regression of Aarhus rights, it also risks delays to delivering homes and climate action infrastructure, given the legal arguments arising from the Judicial Review (JR) changes particularly. That makes it a doubly unacceptable political outcome for anyone genuinely concerned with a fair society, the environment, and a sustainable economy.

Costs

On Judicial Review, the Supreme Court judgment in Heather Hill last November provided welcome clarity and certainty on the thorny issue of rules on costs in environmental litigation. It also provided a timely message in its opening paragraph, highlighting the amount of litigation caused just on the issue of costs.

It said: “In a … little over a decade, the provisions intended to give effect to the ‘not prohibitively expensive’ requirements of the Aarhus Convention ….have generated at least thirty-five reserved judgments of the High Court, four decisions of the Court of Appeal, three references to the Court of Justice of the European Union, one judgment of that Court (so far) and, now, this decision of this Court.”

So it should be obvious: there is value in preserving the status quo on JR rules, and the speed which flows from that when determining court cases. We can and should be avoiding changes which precipitate opportunities for new legal arguments on interpretation, adding to the length and complexity of cases. While today’s Oireachtas report identifies loads of issues with the changes, it fails to grasp the nettle and reject them outright and preserve the value from the status quo.

Our under-resourced courts can’t be insulated from the firestorm and burden of litigation this bill will cause, particularly given their duties to uphold EU law on a range of access to justice rights. Consider the litigation highlighted above just on that one issue of costs, and do the maths for the new bill, which proposes deeply controversial changes to rules on standing, scope of review, legal remedies and the overall JR process.

It also arguably trespasses on the separation of powers and the discretion of the courts to organise their business. It also throws out the current rules on costs in environmental cases, and fails to specify the replacement.

It seems some administrative legal aid scheme to be approved by the Minister for Expenditure and Reform is envisaged on costs. The de-regulatory agenda is scarily clear here: To ensure access to the courts will be subject to titration and control by politicians, and vulnerable to economic factors where environment is always a poor relation. That is unacceptable, not just in legal terms.

Anyone who has experienced Ireland’s civil legal aid system, or who attended the Chief Justices’ recent conference on the Civil Legal Aid Review, knows that despite the best efforts of the judges, legal practitioners and civil society organisations involved, it fails to serve children and families properly. So what hope then for the environment in such systems?

Access to justice

In conclusion, the delays this bill will cause are unacceptable given the crises we face. But I make no apology for defending here the right of access to the courts to hold public authorities to account. Judicial review is a fundamental element of the architecture of the Rule of Law.

It is an integral part of the balancing act in a democracy, where the power the public cedes to Governments to make laws and decisions binding on us, has the essential safety mechanism to hold that power and the lawfulness of decisions up to the scrutiny of our courts. Even if you think you will never go to court — we know how important it is that some brave soul can, and that public authorities know they can and will be held to account before our judiciary.

The false and toxic narrative which has accompanied these changes is the ultimate injury, and the absence of any evidence to justify the impingement on rights. The facts on the other hand show that JR is not abused.

Just 3% of An Bord Pleanála’s decisions in 2021 were subject to JR even amidst the notorious Strategic Housing issues. That’s just 0.25% of all planning decisions.

We are not yet Hungary or Poland when it comes to the rule of law, but vigilance is required. This bill is a key watershed. So where are our tailors and what sort of democracy do we want to wear?

