Trump takes wild swing shot at rape accuser during Doonbeg round

Trump takes wild swing shot at rape accuser during Doonbeg round

Former US president Donald Trump playing golf at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 18:00
Neil Michael

All Donald Trump had to do on his second and final day in west Clare was play a round of golf, wave at people and then go back to America.

After the previous night's special performances arranged for him on his later-than-planned arrival at his Doonbeg hotel and golf resort, that could really have been that.

But instead, reporters, supporters and an assorted group of gardai, US Secret Service officers, and staff were treated to the unedifying spectacle of a man accused of rape attacking his accuser.

The woman, who is a pensioner in her late 70s, was not there to defend herself against what observers later described as little more than a "rant".

The woman he was referring to is E Jean Carroll, an American advice columnist who has claimed the former US president raped her nearly 30 years ago.

Former US president Donald Trump playing golf at Trump International Golf Links &amp; Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare,
Former US president Donald Trump playing golf at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare,

She said in a federal court in New York recently that “Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn't happen”.

The 79-year-old, who worked for publications including Elle and People magazines, added: "He lied and shattered my reputation, and I'm here to try and get my life back."

She is one of 16 women who have come forward and made allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Mr Trump.

The allegations they make range from unwanted contact, including aggressive sudden kissing, to rape.

Mr Trump has declined to give evidence in person at the civil rape trial against him but part of an hour-long deposition he made was played in front of the jury on Wednesday - the day he arrived in Ireland.

In it, he said: “It’s the most ridiculous, disgusting story. It’s just made up.”

Garda officers at Trump International Golf Links &amp; Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare, during a visit by former US president Donald Trump. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Garda officers at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare, during a visit by former US president Donald Trump. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Thursday started innocently enough, with Mr Trump driving himself in his "presidential" golf buggy in the middle of a cavalcade onto a new course being developed inland and about 500 metres from the existing one.

On arrival at the hole, he did a few practice shots then jumped back into his buggy, drove back towards the hotel - pausing slowly to wave at television cameras and then onto the main course.

Speaking after he struck a shot after three practice swings, he turned towards where reporters were standing, commending himself on the shot he had just taken.

“Do you think Biden can do that,” he asked of the sitting US president Joe Biden. “I don’t think so.”

Then, clutching his golf club in his right hand, he marched slowly towards where there were a number of reporters and other golfers.

He said: “I'll be going back to New York. I was falsely accused by this woman. She wrote a book and she made a claim.

“She said she has a coat . . . and is trying to play the Monika Lewinsky stuff and it's a disgrace."

He repeatedly attacked Ms Carroll personally, calling her names and making claims about her.

He also attacked the judge in the case as “a rough judge” who, he said, “doesn’t like me” and is “extremely hostile”.

Clearly agitated and at times stretching his arms out, he repeated himself, using the same phrases over and over.

“It's a disgrace,” he said.

“It's all a big scam, it's all a big political scam (and) because of that I have to leave Ireland and I have to leave Scotland, where I have great properties."

He slammed her allegation as “false accusations” against “a famous, rich and political person".

Ms Carroll was approached by the Irish Examiner for a comment.

Read More

Donald Trump cutting Ireland trip short to ‘confront’ accuser in New York case

More in this section

‘Threats are increasing’: The EU official on a mission to protect media freedom ‘Threats are increasing’: The EU official on a mission to protect media freedom
Vape teenager. Young pretty white girl in casual clothing smoking an electronic cigarette opposite modern background on the stre Dr Catherine Conlon: The case for banning recreational vapes in Ireland
artificial intelligence,AI chat bot concept. Another warning about the AI apocalypse? I don’t buy it
#Donald TrumpPlace: DoonbegPlace: ClarePerson: Donald Trump
<p>David Grange from Raheny, Dublin, in Doonbeg,  ahead of the arrival of Donald Trump. The excitement is a far cry from the throngs of people who greeted his arrival in 2019. Picture: Niall Carson/PA</p>

Former US presidents don't Trump a Munster Final clash

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd