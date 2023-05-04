Trump takes wild swing shot at rape accuser during Doonbeg round

All Donald Trump had to do on his second and final day in west Clare was play a round of golf, wave at people and then go back to America.

After the previous night's special performances arranged for him on his later-than-planned arrival at his Doonbeg hotel and golf resort, that could really have been that.

But instead, reporters, supporters and an assorted group of gardai, US Secret Service officers, and staff were treated to the unedifying spectacle of a man accused of rape attacking his accuser.

The woman, who is a pensioner in her late 70s, was not there to defend herself against what observers later described as little more than a "rant".

The woman he was referring to is E Jean Carroll, an American advice columnist who has claimed the former US president raped her nearly 30 years ago.

Former US president Donald Trump playing golf at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare,

She said in a federal court in New York recently that “Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn't happen”.

The 79-year-old, who worked for publications including Elle and People magazines, added: "He lied and shattered my reputation, and I'm here to try and get my life back."

She is one of 16 women who have come forward and made allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Mr Trump.

The allegations they make range from unwanted contact, including aggressive sudden kissing, to rape.

Mr Trump has declined to give evidence in person at the civil rape trial against him but part of an hour-long deposition he made was played in front of the jury on Wednesday - the day he arrived in Ireland.

In it, he said: “It’s the most ridiculous, disgusting story. It’s just made up.”

Garda officers at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare, during a visit by former US president Donald Trump. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Thursday started innocently enough, with Mr Trump driving himself in his "presidential" golf buggy in the middle of a cavalcade onto a new course being developed inland and about 500 metres from the existing one.

On arrival at the hole, he did a few practice shots then jumped back into his buggy, drove back towards the hotel - pausing slowly to wave at television cameras and then onto the main course.

Speaking after he struck a shot after three practice swings, he turned towards where reporters were standing, commending himself on the shot he had just taken.

“Do you think Biden can do that,” he asked of the sitting US president Joe Biden. “I don’t think so.”

Then, clutching his golf club in his right hand, he marched slowly towards where there were a number of reporters and other golfers.

He said: “I'll be going back to New York. I was falsely accused by this woman. She wrote a book and she made a claim.

“She said she has a coat . . . and is trying to play the Monika Lewinsky stuff and it's a disgrace."

He repeatedly attacked Ms Carroll personally, calling her names and making claims about her.

He also attacked the judge in the case as “a rough judge” who, he said, “doesn’t like me” and is “extremely hostile”.

Clearly agitated and at times stretching his arms out, he repeated himself, using the same phrases over and over.

“It's a disgrace,” he said.

“It's all a big scam, it's all a big political scam (and) because of that I have to leave Ireland and I have to leave Scotland, where I have great properties."

He slammed her allegation as “false accusations” against “a famous, rich and political person".

Ms Carroll was approached by the Irish Examiner for a comment.