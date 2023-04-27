'Reluctance' has no place in need to reform our abortion laws 

It is simply not good enough for politicians to say they would be “reluctant” or “uncomfortable” to change Ireland’s abortion laws.

Not when the legislation currently in place, that the people of Ireland fought so hard for, is failing women and the vulnerable in our society.

Ministers have been dreading the long-awaited abortion review to land on their desks. They are fearful of opening the debate again on the provision of termination of pregnancies in this country.

But this is not something they can shy away from — given the glaring inadequacies in the provision of the service as outlined in barrister Marie O’Shea’s report.

Ms O’Shea’s findings are made up of significant research, including from those who access and are providing abortions.

The service is “untenable,” she wrote. And the legal framework governing abortions is not in alignment with Ireland’s human rights obligations.

That should be enough to make any minister want to make urgent changes to the law.

At a press conference held by the National Women’s Council on Thursday, Patricia Acom of AkiDwA, a national network of migrant women living in Ireland, told of how a women seeking refuge in Ireland was raped while on her journey here.

When she discovered she missed her period and found out she was pregnant, she was fearful to disclose at her accommodation centre why she needed a doctor’s appointment.

She also had no PPS or medical card and by the time she received the help she required, having adhered to the three-day waiting period, the 12-week gestation rule excluded her from accessing an abortion in Ireland. She had no travel documentation and could not seek help overseas.

The press conference heard of how, due to the irregularities of a bus service, a Donegal woman missed her second GP visit, which is currently required under law in order to get medication for termination. A perfect example of the “uneven geographic coverage” of service providers as outlined in Ms O'Shea's report.

The findings are stark. Most GPs are not providing abortion care, potentially because of workload issues. There is no restriction on healthcare workers who abuse their right to conscientiously object by actively delaying a woman’s access to care.

Dr Mary Favier of Doctors for Choice pointed out there is one hospital in the country where none of its obstetricians are providing the service.

Worryingly, the review also notes GPs find the wording of the law which allows for termination where there is a serious risk to the health or risk to the life of a woman to be “ambiguous”.

One of the major issues highlighted by Ms O’Shea is the barrier to women accessing an abortion due to the mandatory three-day wait period.

The recommendation to remove it and for it to be made optional is set to become a major political issue in the coming weeks.

Any legislator that reads the research on this issue within Ms O’Shea's report should have no qualms about its removal. There is zero science behind this measure and it has no medical purpose.

There is an assumption that a woman seeking an abortion has not given enough thought about seeking an abortion prior to their first doctor’s appointment.

The ideological discomfort of some politicians should not be a factor in bettering the experience for women.