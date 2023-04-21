The Mick Clifford Podcast: The Monk walks - Sean Murray

The acquittal of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch on the charge of murder this week has raised a whole host of questions, mostly for the gardaí and the DPP.
Why was this case ever brought? How did anybody build a case around the main prosecution witness, Jonathan Dowdall, whose character was ripped apart in the witness box?
What does the ruling say about the controversial Special Criminal Court?
And why does it appear that Gerry Hutch has achieved some level of sympathy among sections of the public?
reporter Sean Murray covered the trial and he is this week’s guest on the podcast.