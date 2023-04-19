Paul Hosford: Are Fine Gael departures a damaging drip-feed or a chance for new blood?

To lose one TD to retirement is unfortunate, but to lose three? Well, that could be start of a worrying trend for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

With John Paul Phelan adding his name to those of Brendan Griffin and Joe McHugh as not going forward at the next election, attention will now turn to six more TDs. They are those on a list drawn up at the start of this Dáil by TD.

Paul Kehoe, David Stanton, Bernard Durkan, Michael Creed, Fergus O'Dowd, and Charlie Flanagan remain on the amber and red parts of that list.

With an election still some time away, the group members have nearly all insisted their focus is on their roles as TDs, but Mr Phelan's departure on health grounds will renew speculation about just what the shape of Mr Varadkar's team will be come the next ballot.

Mr Varadkar's initial supporters, the so-called five-a-side club — Anthony Lawlor, Pat Deering, Brendan Griffin, Noel Harrington, Paul Connaughton, Sean Kyne, Sean Conlan, and Eoghan Murphy — is all but gone from the Oireachtas, and any additional departures would make the seats vacated absolute must-wins for both the Taoiseach and his party.

With just 34 TDs at present, Fine Gael is not operating at the kind of base that would allow for a mass defection and yet, with two years until the election, three have signalled their intention not to run again, while a former close ally of Mr Varadkar's, Eoghan Murphy, quit politics altogether.

Under the current boundary lines, Fine Gael would enter the election with no sitting TD in ten constituencies. Much of this speaks to the emergence of Sinn Féin as a third force in Irish politics, and the dilution of the Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil duopoly, but it serves to illustrate the task at hand for Leo Varadkar, Fine Gael leader, as opposed to Leo Varadkar, An Taoiseach.

Getting back to Government, or even increasing seats, is a challenge not to be taken lightly.

On Wednesday, many in Fine Gael pointed to the resignations being indicative of something else — the fact that lifetime career politicians may be a thing of the past as younger entrants see it as a job to be done for a decade or two, rather than forever. While this is undoubtedly a growing trend — independent TD Denis Naughten, formerly of Fine Gael has also announced his decision not to run in order to pursue other ventures — it brings with it another challenge for Mr Varadkar and all political parties — how to properly build the profile of politicians within constituencies when you don't know if they will be there in five years.

Another sense among some within Fine Gael is that the defections are simply a confluence of time and time at the helm. The party has been in power since 2011 and it is probably human nature that people would look outside of their roles.

That is a very pragmatic and almost zen-like approach, and nobody senses that any senior Fine Gael figures are spooked by the departures or the potential for others to walk.

But Mr Varadkar is a realist, and will not want the narrative around Fine Gael to be one of inertia or, even worse, going backwards if his party is to stand a real chance at a fourth term in power. To do that, he will have to sell Fine Gael members and the public on the benefits an infusion of fresh blood can bring.