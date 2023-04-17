Mick Clifford: Quiet normality is the loudest tribute to George Mitchell and the Good Friday Agreement 

There were no helicopters hovering over Queen's University on Monday, no knots of British soldiers on the streets around the campus, and no police cradling machine guns.

There were no protests, but there were a couple of organisations selling God in one guise or another.

The low-key normality and basic security spoke more of the success of the Good Friday Agreement than all the words to be issued inside the university for the centrepiece of the 25th anniversary celebrations.

More than 1,000 delegates gathered at the Belfast campus to hear how it had all been done and reflect on what might have been done better in the intervening years.

The main theme, however, was that people were alive today who might otherwise have been dead but for the men and women who hatched peace.

Chief among them was George Mitchell, the man who oversaw the agreement, hauling it through a trough of despair all the way back up the hill to victory.

The qualities he brought to the process, his personality, patience, and ability to carve common ground from a hard rock of intransigence, are well known.

His presence at the conference, at 89 years of age and struggling with a terminal illness, allied to the words he imparted, elevated his status even higher in the public consciousness.

Bill Clinton embraces George Mitchell during the Agreement 25 conference at Queen's University. Picture: Cian O'Regan

On the point of giving up

In a speech that mixed the personal with the political and visionary, he spoke of the time in autumn 1997 when he was on the point of giving up.

Then his son was born and his wife urged him to go back, for the sake of the children who might grow up in peace in the North.

Mitchell made a point of mentioning two men whose victory in achieving peace had prompted the long, slow decline of their respective political parties.

“Without John Hume, there would not have been a peace process,” he said.

“Without David Trimble, there would not have been a peace agreement.”

The acknowledgement could have done with a little more reflection. One of the aspects of the agreement that has come into focus following the rise of the Alliance party in the last Assembly election was that it broke the electorate down into two communities.

Arguably, that in turn prompted many in each community to drift further from the centres, away from the SDLD and UUP into the arms of Sinn Féin and the DUP.

If change is required, this element of the existing architecture could be examined.

Mitchell, as might be expected, also made a point of remembering the dead with a minute’s silence.

When he was done there was a standing ovation that was drowned in gratitude.

In the afternoon, a bust in his honour was unveiled on the grounds of the campus.

My first reaction is when you’re looking at a statue of yourself, you know the end is near.

Big political beasts

Bill Clinton, Tony Blair, and Bertie Ahern at Queen's University on Monday. Picture: Cian O'Regan

The unveiling was followed by a discussion among the big political beasts of the agreement.

These included Tony Blair, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and a panellist listed as "Professor Bertie Ahern”.

The Bert owes his title to an honorary award from Queen's in 2019 and what with all the other panellists retaining titles from previous stints in office, surely he was entitled to big himself up with the new moniker.

The Good Friday Agreement was, after all, his finest hour and he is entitled to bask in it, for a few days at least.

The discussion was pleasant and grounded and had all the warmth of a bunch of old teammates congregating to remember their glory days, the battles won and friendships forged, happy in the knowledge that the baton of responsibility has now been handed to another generation.

Bill Clinton and chancellor of Queen's University Hillary Clinton pose for the cameras during the Agreement 25 conference. Picture: Cian O'Regan

As with the earlier sessions, there was a nod towards the current impasse, but little more than that.

This was all about celebrating what had been achieved 25 years ago and examining the legacy nearly exclusively in the context of ending the violence.

The achievement was huge and deserving of plaudits.

But when the sun goes down on the celebrations, the reality of a silent Stormont still requires to be grasped in order to move things on towards some further leaps on the road to full normality.