Eamon Quinn: Accounting giant EY stalls plan to scale its Everest 

It’s never a good look when a business involved in advising other businesses becomes the story.

But headlines on the finance pages are guaranteed when it involves accounting giant EY at loggerheads over a scuppered re-organisation project that sowed divisions among its 320,000 global employees.

EY — which in Ireland is still best known as Ernst & Young before the name changed a decade ago — is one of the Big Four global accounting and advisory giants.

It is hard to downplay the importance of EY and rivals Deloitte, KPMG, and PwC that make up the rest of the Big Four. Between them, they generate billions of dollars in global fees from their big business audits, from government agencies, and from selling tech and cyber services to private and publicly owned clients.

They are involved in every nook and cranny of every market economy; they audit the biggest companies in the world, including Apple, Microsoft, and the Google-owner Alphabet; they sell advisory services and tax consultancy services to firms and a myriad of services — including advising multinationals and governments alike on their global tax and revenue-raising planning.

The Dublin offices of international consultancy firm EY.

And in the past, behind the scenes, they advised Ireland on constructing the headline 12.5% corporate tax regime on which much of the State’s prosperity is anchored.

In more recent times, EY has advised the Government on how best to prepare for the delayed plans by the big economies to impose a global minimum 15% tax rate on the multinationals.

Its reach during the pandemic years extended to providing advice on multi-million-euro projects to government departments.

The Big Four only became the Big Four with the collapse of Arthur Andersen over its egregious audits of Enron over 20 years ago. The accounting giants have never been far from the spotlight ever since.

'Split on the split'

But EY was in the headlines this week for reasons all of its own making. A surprise decision taken last year to split the $45bn (€41bn) worldwide revenues it generates across 75 jurisdictions into two distinct business lines came unstuck.

Dubbed “Project Everest”, EY global leaders had proposed to put to a vote of its 13,000 partners, who effectively own the business, to spin off the increasingly valuable consultancy operations, which include lucrative tech advisory fees, from what is an increasingly regulated legacy auditing business.

EY has an enormous share of the auditing market among US tech firms, including Apple. But such dominance which brings potential conflicts of interest also locks it out of bidding for consultancy projects from the same tech giants.

EY could generate $10bn in additional advisory fees if only it could cleanly separate consulting from the legacy auditing business, experts estimate.

The decision by EY global chiefs to schedule the partners’ vote on Project Everest for this year was subsequently delayed, as some US partners bickered over who would benefit most from the split, and over issues including which part of the business would pay up to staff legacy auditing, and over exactly how much of the tax practice would be transferred over to the spin-off.

On Tuesday night, the global chiefs confirmed they had failed at this stage to win over many of the US partners but insisted that Project Everest was far from being dead.

Headlines such as “EY partners split on the split”, and reports that the global leaders had failed to get Project Everest beyond “base camp”, reflected something of the scale of the disharmony among some of the US partners.

As Bloomberg noted, the partners in the US business, EY’s biggest arm, held outsized influence in any vote of the 13,000 partners. Or, as one US commentator noted on the EY internal politicking: “It’s a bit like NATO where the US has got more say over the end result because of its position.”

A senior Irish observer of global accounting said the EY global leaders had failed to consider the push-back from some US retired or soon-to-retire partners. The top bosses also appear to have failed to figure out a way around the US differences with stricter European tax and regulatory rules that would mean the split would likely look a lot different across the 75 jurisdictions, contrary to the purpose of Project Everest in the first place.

Banking crisis

Recent banking turmoil played a part in delaying or diminishing the returns for a potential sale of shares and payday from any spin-off, but the commercial rationale of Project Everest remains because EY will be looking to open the doors to that $10bn prize in additional consultancy fees.

There is no reason for the on-off split to slow EY’s growth plans in Ireland, as all accounting firms “without exception” struggle to hire people “because there is so much work out there”, says the leading Irish industry expert.

And EY Ireland, which has long planned to increase its workforce to 5,100 people, said as much this week in the wake of the stalled Project Everest news.

EY Ireland this week confirmed that its global leaders had stopped work on Project Everest, but said the all-Ireland business was focused on 'driving long-term value for all of our stakeholders'.

The firm runs four major service operations, including assurance, consulting, tax, and law, as well as strategy and transactions, out of offices in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway, Limerick, and Waterford, which generated record revenues of €536m last year. The plans to create 900 new jobs include 350 posts for graduates.

Frank O’Keeffe, managing partner of EY Ireland, said last year that the partners in Ireland would have a vote on Project Everest.

EY Ireland this week confirmed that its global leaders had stopped work on Project Everest, but said the all-Ireland business was focused on “driving long-term value for all of our stakeholders”.

Meanwhile, industry veterans say much has changed with regulations and oversight since accounting firms in Ireland came under the spotlight for their auditing and consultancy contracts with Irish banks before the financial crash.

They point to the strengthening of the Companies Act and the work of the industry watchdog, the Irish Auditing and Accounting Supervisory Authority, or IAASA, in checking on the quality of audits by major firms.

As part of that oversight IAASA, like its Financial Reporting Council (FRC) counterpart in Britain, periodically re-audits samples of the work carried out by the auditing firms on stock market-listed and other financial clients.

Legacy issues

But legacy issues are still being dealt with years after the original audits.

Earlier this year, EY Ireland agreed to pay undisclosed millions of euro to settle the long-running case taken by the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, or IBRC — the Government’s vehicle to liquidate Anglo Irish — over its audits that over many years failed to detect the so-called “bed-and-breakfast” transactions run by the late Seán FitzPatrick that hid the extent of his personal borrowings from the bank he helped run.

EY said the confidential settlement was agreed without admission of liability.

Pointing to the recurring fines slapped on the Big Four and other accounting firms in Britain by the FRC, which has much the same regulatory oversight as the Irish regulator, as well as spectacular company collapses elsewhere in Europe, some observers suggest there is still work to be done.

An analysis by the Financial Times of the £46.5m (€52.5m) fines for UK accountancy firms last year showed that KPMG got four fines, including a conflict-of-interest issue over an advisory contract with mattress firm Silentnight back in 2011.

Grant Thornton was fined three times, including over its audits of cafe chain Patisserie Valerie and retailer Sports Direct. EY and Deloitte were fined once each.

KPMG was subsequently fined over its work for Carillion. And in recent weeks, the blame game over the collapse in the US of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank led to KPMG defending the audits for the lenders.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, better known as PwC, was fined last month over audits for defence firm Babcock International, and this week KPMG was fined by the UK watchdog over its work for lighting products firm Luceco, in 2016.

In Germany, the collapse of payments giant Wirecard — documented by an enthralling Netflix series — led to the national accounting watchdog Apas earlier this year fining and banning EY Germany from taking on new audits of stock market-listed and other firms for two years.

Some regulators had in the past mulled the absolute separation between audit and consultancy work and even contemplated breaking up the Big Four.

Paradoxically, the EY Global’s Project Everest had in some respects gone well beyond what some regulators may have had in mind regarding the separation of business lines.

But EY’s self-stalled project shows the complexity entailed should regulators order up any of their own radical reorganisations of the Big Four.