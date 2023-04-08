Dearbhail McDonald: Women were key to peace — and will continue to be pivotal 

The Chancellor’s Medal for Civic Leadership, bestowed as part of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, will recognise “those who sat at the negotiating table, who broke glass ceilings, who supported the community and who made sacrifices for peace”.
This includes this week’s report by researchers at Queen’s which found that most voters in the North (69%) believe that the Windsor framework could bring economic benefits for the region.
This trend towards pragmatism by women in the North has accelerated since the suspension of the institutions and it has become more activated among the population generally since the last election which saw a surge in support for the Alliance Party led by Naomi Long.
- Dearbhail McDonald is an author and broadcaster