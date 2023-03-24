Mick Clifford: The needs of female prisoners are as worthy as other vulnerable groups

Let’s talk about Barbie Kardashian.

On first hearing the name you might think, as I did, that she was connected to the reality TV family from California, but not so.

On March 16, Ms Kardashian was jailed at Limerick Circuit Court for five and a half years for threats to kill her mother.

She was found not guilty of threatening to kill a staff member in a residential care facility.

A detective garda told the court that she continues to “pose a significant threat to those she has made threats towards, as well as to the wider public”.

She has 15 previous convictions, including threats to kill, sexual assault, and assault causing harm.

She was placed in care from the age of nine and later told gardaí and social workers that she had been sexually and physically assaulted at a young age.

Ms Kardashian was born a male by the name of Gabrielle Gentile, but later changed her name by deed poll.

In 2020, she was granted a gender recognition certificate.

She is currently on a waiting list to be assessed for the “appropriate medical treatment” regarding her gender and is now incarcerated in the women’s prison in Limerick.

Some people, quite reasonably, believe that such an arrangement could pose a risk to the safety of other female inmates.

On Tuesday, the Taoiseach was asked by a reporter from the right-wing media outlet Gript.ie about a biological male serving a sentence in a women’s prison. He replied that violent biological males should not be put into women’s prisons.

“I know that a similar situation arose in Scotland and it was necessary there to change the law to make sure that women were protected,” he said.

During the exchange, Mr Varadkar looked like a petrified rabbit caught in headlights.

At his side, the Tánaiste Micheál Martin was seen to roll his eyes to heaven.

Quite obviously, this was an issue that hauled both men out of their comfort zones.

The case referenced by the Taoiseach caused a big headache for First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon who was seen to be out of step with public opinion in allowing a male rapist who had transitioned to be housed in a female prison.

Let’s be clear about one thing: There is not a scintilla of evidence that Gript.ie gives as much as two figs about conditions in women’s prisons.

It does, however, regularly have plenty to say on aspects of gender dysphoria, usually coming from a position of scepticism about the condition and how it is being managed today by the State and wider society.

For those who subscribe to that view, this case is a perfect weapon in what is known as the culture wars.

Hence the apparent concern for the women inmates whose safety might be threatened by the presence of a person of a violent disposition in the body of a male.

But what of the other side?

Lack of compassion

One might have thought an organisation like, say, the National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI), or others concerned with the safety of women, would have something to say about this.

Well, no. It also, it would appear, consider this case to be a weapon in the culture wars and are therefore inclined not to give it oxygen. Perhaps women serving prison sentences are not considered the right kind of women for whom to advocate in today’s climate.

Serious issues arise in this case.

In the first instance, it highlights once again the complete lack of compassion or even interest in the plight of women serving prison sentences.

Female crime has many different features to that committed by males and quite often those who end up imprisoned are highly vulnerable individuals.

Ironically, in light of the correct elevation of women across society in general in recent years, the plight of those imprisoned has in some ways worsened.

For the last three years, this newspaper has highlighted major issues around conditions in the Dóchas Centre which led to the resignation of a diligent and passionate prison chaplain who could no longer stand by and witness what she thought was highly inappropriate treatment.

Later, following an investigation of complaints at the centre, the Inspector of Prisons, a committed public servant, resigned.

The Irish Examiner reported that her resignation was directly linked to the difficulties she encountered in completing her investigation.

Patricia Gilheaney, was the Inspector of Prison. Ms Gilheaney resigned after encountering issues with her investigation into the Dóchas Centre at Nountjoy. Picture: Jason Clarke Photography

Outside of a couple of non-governmental organisations who work on prison reform there has been practically no reaction, and certainly not the slightest hint of outrage, from anybody.

So when an issue like this arises, the female inmates are mere cannon fodder for the two sides, both small yet amplified, in the divide over gender dysphoria.

Barbie Kardashian, it is safe to say, has a history that suggests gender dysphoria is just one of many conditions that have impacted this person’s life from a young age.

She is not typical of most of those who conclude that they are in the wrong body and wish to transition.

In all likelihood, there are people who have transgendered from male to female for whom there would be no reason to believe they might threaten the safety of inmates in a prison.

The problem is that none of this can be discussed in a reasoned manner because those who classify themselves “trans allies” will condemn all discussion as an expression of transphobia.

This was precisely what occurred during the week following Leo Varadkar’s response to the reporter’s query.

On social media, he was attacked as being “a self-hating gay man”, somebody who issued a “dog whistle to transphobes”, who “won’t take a stance for trans people”, and a person “who shouldn’t go on Pride”.

This, remember, is because he reluctantly answered a question that was put to him, arguably, in the only way that he could without causing a public outcry.

A chance of reform

Is it healthy, or even desirable, that the vast majority of mainstream politicians, media, or the public are scared stiff to broach this subject for fear of how they will be misrepresented and cast as merchants of hate?

Does such an approach serve the best interests of the small number of people who have gender dysphoria and their relationship to wider society?

Meanwhile, it would be no bad thing if there is even the remotest chance that this case might finally highlight the issue of prison reform.

It may be unfashionable, and for some like the victims of crime it may be difficult, but there are a lot of women in particular behind bars who should not be there, certainly not in the circumstances in which they are currently held.

Their rights and needs are worthy of the appropriate attention as any other vulnerable group in society.