Elaine Loughlin: Fixing the housing shortage was never private landlords’ job

Herbert Simms became head of Dublin Corporation’s newly-established housing architect’s department in 1932.
He oversaw the construction of 17,000 homes for Dublin’s working classes over a period of 16 years.
Mr Simms is mostly remembered for his stylish blocks of three- and four-storey flats located across Dublin’s inner city, many of which are still occupied.
He was also responsible for thousands of two-storey houses on greenfield sites on the outer fringes of the city.
Aer Lingus said there was little hope of finding any survivors from the worst tragedy in the history of its operations after the Cork-to-London St Phelim aircraft crashed near the Tuskar Rock.
A total of 57 people died in the crash.
It was reported that lawyers stood to be the major winners in a libel action taken by then Social Welfare Minister Proinsias De Rossa over aarticle by columnist Eamon Dunphy.
The 14-day court action by Mr De Rossa claimed the words used in the article meant he had tolerated “special activities” and that they were criminal in nature.
In the end, the jury failed to reach a verdict.