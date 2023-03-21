Elaine Loughlin: Fixing the housing shortage was never private landlords’ job

Instead of fixating on private landlords leaving the market, maybe Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien should be trying to move tens of thousands of accidental tenants out of rental accommodation.

As the Dáil returns today to debate a motion to extend the eviction moratorium, the Government faces yet another wave of criticism over its continued failure to get to grips with the housing emergency.

Tinkering with tax measures for landlords or bolstering tenant-in-situ schemes only gives the Coalition breathing space — something which renters facing eviction will not be afforded.

Until the Government admits that substituting social housing with private rental accommodation no longer cuts it, we will be back here again with opposition motions and political point-scoring week after week and month after month.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil long queues to view houses were caused by 40,000 landlords quitting the market — but this makes no sense, as many of the properties in question are in fact sold to other landlords. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

The Dáil has yet to vote on Sinn Féin’s eviction ban and already further motions both from Mary Lou McDonald’s party and Labour have been threatened.

Since the controversial decision to lift the eviction ban was made by the Cabinet, the Housing Minister and his colleagues in Government have been stressing the need to protect smaller landlords, those mom-and-pop investors who have been selling up in their droves.

In the Dáil, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pinpointed 40,000 landlords who have left the market as the reason that “people are in such long queues looking at a property when it becomes available”.

But housing analysts, including architect Mel Reynolds, have questioned whether the sale of rental accommodation has led to the level of loss in the market that the Government is making out, as it doesn’t take account for the fact that some rental properties are simply sold on to other landlords, while a significant amount of stock is transferring from private rental into social rental.

Another issue to consider is the reason small landlords are selling up. A survey published by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) in July 2021 found that 55% of former landlords who sold their rental properties exited the sector as they no longer wished to be a landlord.

A further 28% exited because it was no longer profitable; 8% left because the property was no longer in negative equity, and just 4% got out because of the regulatory environment.

Interestingly, when the RTB asked former landlords if any measures would have made them reconsider, the majority (57%) said nothing would have changed their mind as they “wanted to sell for personal reasons”.

However, a smaller proportion of landlords mentioned that ‘greater profit’ (13%), ‘less taxation’ (11%), and ‘less unfavourable regulation’ (8%) could have caused them to reevaluate.

It means that, regardless of any lucrative tax breaks or supports the Government may introduce, landlords will leave.

Another key element which the Government has failed to grasp (or at least failed to publicly acknowledge) is that once a rental property is sold, it doesn’t simply disappear. Those houses or apartments continue to be lived in by people — families and individuals who need homes regardless of whether they own or rent.

The Government is relying on private landlords to cope with our housing crisis but that sector cannot and will not fix that problem. Ireland needs more homes. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

And so, the real issue here is the old chestnut — supply. There simply are not enough houses in the country to go around.

What everyone from Varadkar down has also failed to acknowledge is the pressure the State’s reliance on the private market to provide public housing is having on the entire sector.

If the Government was to provide social housing for individuals in receipt of housing assistance payment (HAP) and rental accommodation scheme (RAS), this would free up more than 70,000 private rental properties overnight.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin pointed out: “The

exiting of the single property landlord is not the cause of the rising levels of homelessness, because a lot of the people who are living in the private rental sector shouldn’t be there and don’t want to be there.

A third of the private rental sector are social housing applicants supplemented by RAS and HAP.

Under the HAP scheme, tenants who qualify for social housing source their own private rental accommodation but have most of their rent paid directly to their landlord by their local authority. The amount of State money spent on HAP has spiralled from less than €500,000 in 2014 when the scheme was introduced to €542m in 2021 and this figure continues to jump each year with around 59,000 now in receipt of the support.

RAS is slightly different as it involves local authorities drawing up contracts with landlords to provide housing for people with a long-term housing need.

IN general, councils consider such arrangements as solving a social housing need and those living in a RAS property will be taken off the local authority’s housing waiting list.

But it still equates to private accommodation being used to fix a public housing need.

As Lorcan Sirr, senior lecturer in housing at TU Dublin, puts it: “Maybe the rental sector is way too big. There’s around 60,000 HAP households in the rental sector that shouldn’t be there, they should be in council housing.”

Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin points to the remarkable statistic that fully one third of private tenants are in fact social housing applicants. Whatever about 'accidental landlords', these should surely be counted as accidental tenants. File picture: Cillian Sherlock/PA

He adds that there is another cohort of renters who could afford a mortgage.

He suggests that the issue is not just a lack of supply of rental properties, but a dearth of homes available to purchase.

Assistant professor at Trinity College school of law Sarah Hamill has pointed out that just 8% of Irish households were private renters in 1991. However, within 25 years, that percentage had jumped to almost 30%.

Mr Sirr added: “It sounds counterintuitive, because rents are rocketing, but do 29% of the population really want to be renting?”

Darragh O’Brien needs to admit that the issue is not with private landlords but with the Government’s over-reliance on this sector to solve a problem which should never have been theirs to fix.

