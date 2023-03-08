Ciara Phelan: We all feel trapped, locked out, and uncertain now evictions seem set to resume

If I had a euro for every time a Government representative said measures to keep small landlords in the market need to be examined, I would have bought a house by now. Maybe two.

Those were my thoughts while walking to Leinster House and awaiting confirmation that Cabinet would not be extending the eviction ban.

As a renter in the capital, the trepidation that an email will land in my inbox from my landlord to say he’s selling up, and I need to leave soon, enters my mind more than it should.

It would be incredibly difficult to find somewhere else to rent, but, to be clear, I would not find myself facing homelessness.

However, the reality and fear of having nowhere to go has become very real now for thousands of tenants following the decision to lift the eviction ban at a time when the supply of rental properties is at an all-time low and at extortionate prices.

The move has caused outrage as tenants — in some cases, families with young children — will be left in limbo.

It’s anticipated the number of people in emergency accommodation, 11,754 at the end of January, will rise. Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has even admitted that lifting the ban could “very possibly” lead to an increase in homelessness.

We now know 2,700 notices to quit were paused when the eviction ban was first introduced in November. It prevented people from going homeless over the winter months.

Exodus of landlords

According to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Dáil yesterday, 40,000 landlords have left the market over the past five years.

The exodus of property owners who were offering a home to those who couldn’t afford one themselves is not a new phenomenon.

Little has been done to prevent this serious matter from worsening, despite the data conveying something urgently needed to happen to entice landlords to keep their properties for rental purposes.

Government sources indicated on Sunday night that advice from the Attorney General stated that, if the ban was to be extended, Coalition leaders needed to consider taxation benefits for landlords.

Tax incentive could pay off

It could be seen as politically toxic but perhaps not so much now than in previous years.

Yes, any taxation measure will cost a significant amount of money but the cost might pay off.

A memo to Cabinet on the eviction ban said the minister will develop a “meaningful Budget 2024 package for the rental sector including both landlords and tenants”. It’s incredibly frustrating that this was not addressed in last September’s budget as, this time next year, we could have been at least on the road to increased supply.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said it was a “responsible” decision to lift the eviction ban, but it would have also been responsible to do something drastic sooner to ensure current homes remain in the market for rent.

Can renters afford to buy?

He announced a number of “new opportunities” for tenants who wish to become homeowners, including requiring a landlord selling a property to first offer it to the tenant on an independent valuation basis for sale.

However, not many renters can currently afford a deposit for a mortgage due to paying crippling rents. Very few people can afford to put money aside towards a deposit while paying, in many cases, €900 a month for a room in Dublin excluding bills and the current rise in the cost of living.

Time will tell how successful this measure will be but I can’t imagine it will be significant.

Patience wearing thin

They don’t want to say it out loud, but Government ministers want the public to have patience until supply comes on stream. But people’s patience has been wearing thin for many years now.

Friends who were forced to emigrate a number of years ago have saved hard while abroad in countries such as Australia and now want to come home.

But, due to a lack of supply, they’re constantly outbid and are stuck in Oz with their wish to move home and start a family getting postponed.

Everyone feels trapped or locked out.

The decision to end the ban on evictions at a time of record homelessness, will only further drive dissatisfaction with the Coalition’s handling of the housing crisis.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil the Cabinet made the decision based on what they thought was the right thing to do as a Government and not because of the Attorney General’s advice.

He said there are pros and cons, but ministers made the decision that they believe is in the overall public interest.

I wouldn’t be so sure.