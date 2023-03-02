Germany’s debate on war role very self-centred but decisions needed

However, one year after the invasion, there are divisions within Scholz’s coalition, and open letters are pouring in again. One such letter by the grande dame of German feminism, Alice Schwarzer, and Die Linke (Left) party maverick Sarah Wagenknecht leaves readers with only a vague sense of who bears responsibility for the war.
However, if that is Germany’s goal, Habermas argues, it will be sleepwalking toward the abyss, threatening an ever-widening and intensifying conflict in which Germany itself could become a combatant. Merely preventing Russia from winning would be less risky, according to Habermas, because it would allow for more opportunities for negotiations and face-saving compromises along the way.
Habermas did not go far enough. He should have pointed to the “Kindleberger Trap”. The disasters of the 1930s, argued the economic historian Charles Kindleberger, stemmed from the failure of the US to fill
Britain’s shoes after having replaced it as the pre-eminent global power. When Britain held that position, Kindleberger noted, it co-ordinated with its partners and allies to provide global public goods such as security and financial stability. With the decline of the British Empire, these goods disappeared, creating the conditions for depression, genocide, and another world war.