Tom Dunne: End of an era as Fanning bows out of 2FM

All eras come to an end and be in no doubt, the exit of Dave Fanning from 2FM marks the end of a very special one in Irish music.

It started in May 1979 when this was a different country and ends in a music world that is almost unrecognisable. But what a trip.

Back then, Dave was our connection between a quite parochial Ireland and a far cooler hipper place where we all longed to be. It was like he was taking nightly broadcasts from space, from a place where there was intelligent life, incredible music and, crucially, lots of fun.

Dave Fanning has had a long history with 2FM.

He was blessed to be presenting the show at a time of unprecedented change. The old-world order of American AOR (album-oriented rock, for the uninitiated) was being shown the door and in its place was ushered in a whole new generation of lippy, opinionated, bright young things.

In the door came Bob Geldof, Joe Strummer, Debbie Harry, Joey Ramone, Elvis Costello, and Nick Cave. And bands like The Jam, Joy Division / New Order, Talking Heads, The Stranglers, The Undertones, The Cure and SLF.

It was the biggest sea change since Beatlemania. Corralling this onslaught of new talent, explaining it, interviewing it, and labelling it for our music pleasure was Dave and his superb producer Ian Wilson. The bands were like an unruly orchestra, and these were our conductors.

His early 2FM show ended at ten to two each morning. Invariably I, and thousands of others would be listening to it under the covers. I mean you had to; blink and you’d miss the best interview of the year. It was more a university than a radio show.

The next day you found “your people” through what they had heard and loved on Dave’s show.

“Did you heard Sinead?” you’d ask and lock eyes together. “Did you hear Zevon?”

“Did you hear Weller?” As bands formed in every town in Ireland, the Fanning show and the Fanning Session became crucial. To get a session you basically had to get good! You practised, you gigged, you hoped. And if you got one, apart from the studio experience and the exposure, oh my god, the bragging rights.

Dave Fanning pictured with the U2 single Vertigo when he gave the CD its international debut on radio. Picture: Billy Higgins

When Dave played 'Burn Clear', a track from Something Happens first demo, 12 nights in a row, it was the making of us. We felt we’d arrived, now at last a real part of this wonderful world.

The show became an integral part of the blossoming Irish music scene. You got your first plays there, your first interviews. You discovered how your contemporaries were faring. And throughout it all, Dave remained available, to counsel, advise or encourage.

Running parallel to the show’s development ran the advance of U2. They had launched their first single on his show. Now we watched as they had UK number ones, US number ones and then, one day in 1987, graced the cover of Time magazine.

It was a breathless ascent, but all the way along they would return to base camp David for a debrief. These were funny mischievous chats but to hear an Irish band, and such a relatable one, make its way in music was very, very inspiring.

It was Dave put us at that table, and so many others, inviting us in to meet heroes like Tom Waits and Bowie and so many of the great voices of our time. It was a golden age in radio, and Dave the ultimate, charming, slightly over-informed host.

I’m so happy to hear he is “going digital". That’s like that Abba show in London, isn’t it? Perfect, around forever really.