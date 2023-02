It is almost eerily and depressingly anticipated that any sign of hope of progress on matters related to Northern Ireland has to be scotched and dashed by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

For weeks now, we have heard increasingly positive soundings from the talks between the EU and the UK on a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol, which despite having been signed by the then UK government, is now deemed to be not working.

The EU, for its part, has shown considerable flexibility in continuing to talk while Rishi Sunak, for all his faults, has brought a steadier focus to the North compared to either Liz Truss or Boris Johnson.

Sunak’s visit to Belfast was to allow him to officially meet the Northern political leaders, take soundings and to update progress.

But given most parties got 15 minutes with the prime minister and the DUP got much, much longer, it is clear the real purpose of the visit was to try and get the great objectors on board.

Mary Lou McDonald’s pronouncement that it is “very much game on” in terms of a potential deal was matched by a similar optimism from the likes of Colum Eastwood of the SDLP and Naomi Long of the Alliance. Ms McDonald said:

The bottom line is that we have to ensure that any deal provides for ongoing access to the European single market, no hardening of the border on the island of Ireland, and a protection of the Good Friday Agreement in all of its parts.

“Those are the core elements and aspects that need to be protected. But it seems to us that it’s very much game on.”

Speaking in Limerick, the Taoiseach said he believes the prospect of agreement on the Northern Ireland protocol is there, possibly within a week.

While he said a lot of progress is being made, he cautioned: “We’re not there yet ... but a lot of trust has been built up between the UK, Ireland and the EU and … I do believe the prospect is there of having an agreement ... possibly within a week.”

Yet out came the DUP to yet again put the brakes on it all. Sammy Wilson said he wanted to hear what steps any deal on the protocol had taken to remove the “automatic application of EU law”.

“We’ve been, quite frankly, abandoned to the EU ruling Northern Ireland through the imposition of single market rules,” he blasted.

We want to be in a problem-solving mode, but the problem is not caused by us.

"The problem is caused by the application of the protocol ... part of which we believe are unnecessary and the government has said should be changed,” he said.

A bit rich coming from the party which has exercised its veto cynically to prevent the Stormont Assembly from getting up and running, notwithstanding the legitimacy of its grievances.

His party leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, wanted to see the guarantees that his seven tests would be answered before his band of refuseniks would budge. Donaldson said progress has been made across a range of areas but further work is required before a deal on the protocol is struck.

“If and when a final agreement is reached, we will want to carefully consider the detail of that agreement and decide if the agreement does in fact meet our seven tests.

“We’ve been very clear with the prime minister that those seven tasks remain the basis upon which we will judge any agreement,” he said.

Asked whether the DUP was prepared to compromise, he said: “It’s not a question of us compromising.”

So far, it certainly hasn’t been.