Piaras MacEinri: Climate challenges could create enormous social upheaval

Ireland, a country with a long history of emigration, located on the edge of a continent, has always looked outwards.

That has sometimes given the country a role and influence disproportionate to its size, notably in the north/south global context.

Last week, President Michael D Higgins was the only non-African among dozens of African heads of state and government to attend and speak at a major food security conference in Senegal. His primary topic was a potentially explosive theme: borders, climate refugees and migration, and the need for a radically different approach.

Earlier this month this newspaper published three articles, including an editorial, on the same issue.

The context was an interview with Minister Roderic O’Gorman and his view that our policy in Ireland will have to address the issue, which has hitherto received little attention here. Former Minister for Justice Michael McDowell, writing in The Irish Times, suggested that ‘half thought-out proposals to extend asylum rights to climate refugees are not helpful’.

O’Gorman’s Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael coalition colleagues made no comment.

One may dispute the timing of both the President and Minister O’Gorman’s interventions, made just as an actual refugee accommodation crisis was worsening rapidly. But are they wrong?

Failure to prepare

We are not very good at forward planning in Ireland and, especially, at preparing for contingencies not within the realm of ‘normal’ prediction. By ‘normal’, I mean the kind of challenges that may be triggered on the basis of the extrapolation of existing trends into the foreseeable future. Even in such relatively predictable cases, forward planning often does not extend beyond the next election.

Otherwise, we might by now enjoy better health, housing, transport, and other public services in a country that, while it has a growing population, also has considerable wealth.

There are also unpredictable ‘black swan’ events, or (to use Donald Rumsfeld’s infamous phrase), ‘unknown unknowns’ — ‘the ones we don't know we don't know’.

The outbreak of Covid-19 was such an event.

Ireland responded well enough to it 4 all hands on deck, emergency measures implemented rapidly and for the most part effectively, backed by a strong public consensus.

But when it comes to the planning and implementation of policies, either designed to address a range of risks perceived as more remote or unlikely, or perhaps as medium-to-long rather than short-term, our system does not work well.

All too often, the steps required are put on the long finger.

Climate challenge

Climate change and its likely impact on humankind is already seen as an existential threat, posing massive challenges. The scale of these is difficult to imagine and therefore hard to integrate into the framework of conventional state planning.

However, we do have increasingly incontrovertible data. The two most recent UN conferences on global warming, in Scotland in 2021 and Egypt in 2022, were backed up by research from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), representing a consensus view among the world’s leading scientists.

The picture was not reassuring. Moreover, while measures to reduce emissions and thus slow down the rise in global temperatures have already received much attention, little has been said to date about climate refugees. Yet the number of such refugees will pose challenges on every level — political, economic, social, and infrastructural — on a scale never previously encountered.

Human activities have been the main driver of climate change since the early 19th century.

The burning of fossil fuels — coal, oil, and gas — is the major reason for greenhouse gas emissions, which trap heat in the earth’s atmosphere, driving up temperatures.

Other activities, such as methane emissions from agriculture and from landfill, also make an important contribution.

Once the subject of widespread denial and even mockery, few will disagree, apart from the conspiracist far right, about the threat now posed.

Greenhouse gas concentrations are at the highest levels in 2 million years.

Key to this acceleration has been the growth of human population, increasing from about 1 billion in 1800 to 8 billion today. While birth rates are now slowing down, this is happening in a very uneven way.

The richest regions of the world tend to be in temperate climate zones, which are now places with slow or even negative rates of population growth. Those same places were responsible for the vast bulk of greenhouse gas emissions and exploited the less well-off global regions, from the era of imperialism and colonialism down to the present day.

The Earth is now about 1.1°C warmer than it was in the late 1800s; the past decade (2011-2020) was the warmest on record.

Catastrophic consequences

The consequences of climate change already include severe droughts and water scarcity, fires and floods, rising sea levels and consequent threats to coastal regions (where much of the global population lives), melting polar ice, catastrophic storms, and declining biodiversity.

There is general agreement that limiting global temperature rise this century to no more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels could help us to avoid the worst climate impacts, yet current trends still point to a potentially catastrophic 2.8°C rise by 2100.

Ten countries with the largest emissions contribute 68% of this, whereas the 100 least-emitting countries only contribute 3%. Climate justice demands that those who contribute most to the problem should contribute proportionately to the solution.

To keep global warming to no more than 1.5°C, emissions need to reach net zero by 2050. Replacing our dependence on fossil fuels with renewables like solar or wind will work, but we have to start right now. About half of the emissions cuts must be in place by 2030.

Future scenarios From the point of view of risk assessment and national planning, four broad headings can be identified.

Measures that must be taken now if the worst outcome, a temperature rise at global level of more than 2°C, is to be avoided. We have done relatively little thus far.

Measures to mitigate the worst effects of climate change in those regions likely to be most affected. That will mean assistance on a scale never previously attempted from the Global North to the most vulnerable. This will not be an act of altruism. If we do not reach out to them, they will come to us.

Measures to respond to worst-case disaster scenarios, whether from ‘black swan’ events or because the policies are less effective than hoped.

Extensive additional infrastructural measures, required because, even with a best-case outcome, increased immigration into temperate countries such as Ireland will be inevitable.

Currently, there is no legal definition or treaty governing the concept of ‘climate refugee’ and therefore no entitlement to claim refugee status. Finding a consensus on this question will be very difficult.

However, if one considers that nearly a fifth of the landmass of the world, housing up to a quarter of total global population, may become largely uninhabitable, with a mean annual temperature of more than 29°c, it will be obvious that enormous political and social upheaval would be inevitable as desperate people come into conflict, with one another in the first place.

This has already happened, on a smaller case, in regions such as Sudan and Central America. The right to seek refugee status will have to be re-calibrated.

Chance to avert danger

Accordingly, we will face appalling choices in the coming decades. If we plan ahead now across the priority areas set out above and if we prepare people collectively for the enormous changes required, there is a chance of averting the worst outcomes.

Even in the best scenario, there will be a price — perhaps a collective lowering of living standards, at least in the short term, and a difficult search for a new equilibrium as people find themselves in destabilised societies, sharing more crowded, conflictual spaces.

Regrettably, an alternative scenario is already visible — the increasing securitisation of borders and the creation of no-go zones, accompanied by the total exclusion of external migrants except, perhaps, for those with special skills. Those excluded could, in the majority, face mass death — genocide on a previously unimaginable scale. Anyone familiar with Mediterranean and Central American border control issues can already see which way the wind is currently blowing.

Ireland is well-placed to play a key role in this urgent and necessary debate.