Bolsonaro’s presence in the US is quite a problem for Joe Biden

Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2023
We must stand in solidarity with @LulaOficial’s democratically elected government. 🇧🇷
The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida. https://t.co/rzsZl9jwZY
John Feeley, who was the US ambassador to Panama from 2016-2018, said: “The United States, or any sovereign nation for that matter, may remove a foreigner, even one who entered legally on a visa, for any reason.
“It’s a purely sovereign decision for which no legal justification is required.”
- Reuters