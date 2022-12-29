Time to review the ‘social contract’ to preserve our society

A ‘broken social contract’ is regularly cited as the cause of social disintegration and political discontent. It has been blamed for the anti-lockdown protests in China, high unemployment rates among young people across the Middle East and North Africa, as well as in China, and longstanding social and political trends in the US and Europe, from drug addiction to the rise of political polarisation.

In China, the ‘social contract’ is allegedly under threat because of the Zero Covid policy and sluggish economic growth. Accepting surveillance and repression does not mean having food, a job, and a house.

Rather it just means following the rules, or face being punished. The same could be said for Iran, where high unemployment rates among young people and growing poverty and falling standards of living have fuelled anger against the regime.

In a period of economic stress and threats to democracy, the argument about a broken social contract is easy to make.

Governments have not adequately invested in public services and social housing, regulated business and protected the environment, and created high-quality jobs that inspire hope in the future.

To protect themselves, they are limiting rights that are in fact regaining their public appeal, as citizens becoming increasingly disaffected with the lack of economic security and social stability.

As the French philosopher Jean Jacques Rousseau put it, "the slightest change" in the contract makes it "null and void". The clauses of the contract are "everywhere tacitly accepted and recognised" until they are "violated and each individual regains his rights and resumes his natural liberty, while losing the liberty-by-agreement which had been his reason for renouncing them".

The scale of the cost-of-living crisis on top of longstanding problems like the housing shortage is unquestionably testing public confidence, in Ireland and elsewhere.

Surveys in Ireland consistently indicate lack of trust in political parties in general and low marks for government responses to critical issues like access to housing and health services.

In a RedC poll at the end of November, 14% of respondents believed the Government was doing a good job confronting the housing crisis and 18% felt the same about the health service. Half of the population in the same survey did feel the government was running the country well, though half did not.

The CSO Trust Survey results, published in December 2021, showed political parties as more distrusted on average than the gardaí, courts, other people, and the civil service. National and local government, as well as the media, performed better than the parties, but significantly less than society and public institutions.

Yet, the Irish and other governments must rely upon public trust to manage both one-off events like the pandemic and cycles of economic downturn and high inflation.

The Government promised to contain the spread of the virus if citizens limited their movement and social interactions, wore masks, and got vaccinated. Currently, they are asking the public for patience while they try to control spiralling household expenses.

Solving the longstanding problem of housing shortages would be very welcome but should we also reflect more seriously on what citizens expect from their political leaders and how they gain greater trust in the decisions these leaders make?

Perhaps then, now is a good time to ask if the social contract needs re-examining. Solving the longstanding problem of housing shortages would be very welcome but should we also reflect more seriously on what citizens expect from their political leaders and how they gain greater trust in the decisions these leaders make?

Inversely, what should policymakers be trying to achieve for the Irish public? Is it more homes or is it contributing to individual fulfilment and social belonging, which are enabled by being able to afford a house?

One constructive step in this direction would be to recognise that social inclusion and social protection are complex and long-term processes, and not just the result of time-limited activities with fixed investment and returns that are easily reported to Oireachtas committees and used for new policy decisions.

Thinking this way about policy would mean considering fewer assessments of ‘value for money’ and more what success of a particular programme would mean for the community and society, as well as individual participants.

The shift does not mean abandoning evidence or even quantification of impact, or determining if the cost of a programme is worth the number of people helped and the scale of change expected.

It means acknowledging the complicated nature of individual lives, the significance of personal relationships, patience, and consistent communication to making a service effective, and regard for how services are viewed and trusted by the community.

Critics of the transformation of Local Employment Services and Jobs Clubs to Local Area Employment Services focused on payment by results have argued that it weakened the person-centred approach in favour of achieving numeric targets.

The dramatic fall of cryptocurrency investor Sam Bankman-Fried has shown light on an extreme version of value for money, or effective altruism. Again, this is not to deny the importance of reaching the most people possible with the least amount of money.

But does measuring the intent of producing positive social change through cost per beneficiary really recognise the intrinsic value of doing good? Those who help, those who are helped, and everyone around them benefit when they believe in the help itself. If political parties want to be trusted more, if we want to repair the social contract, then we need more of this belief.

Shana Cohen is the director of Tasc (the economic and social think-thank)

In Wednesday's Irish Examiner, an article entitled 'We must question why poverty is profitable' was erroneously published under Shana Cohen's byline. That article was written by Senator Lynn Ruane