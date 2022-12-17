Ciara Phelan: Varadkar has support of colleagues but it is the public's support he needs

Leo Varadkar joked warmly with Matt Barrett and fixed his partner’s tie while he waited for a vote in the Dáil to nominate him as Taoiseach.

It has not been a smooth transition back to the top office in the State for the Fine Gael leader.

Earlier this year, politicians and commentators were discussing on radio and TV whether Mr Varadkar could even return as Taoiseach if a garda investigation into his leaking of a document to a friend had not concluded.

Lucky for Leo, just five months ago the Director of Public Prosecutions said he would not face prosecution over the matter and he was cleared of any impropriety.

More recently, Mr Varadkar’s judgment was called into question by some within his own party.

His personal life became a hot topic of conversation after a video circulated of him socialising in a nightclub just two weeks prior to him becoming Taoiseach again.

Friends and family of newly elected Taoiseach Leo Varadkar watch him receive his seal of office from President Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain. Picture: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

They say there is strength in numbers and Mr Varadkar showed he had the support of his friends, family and colleagues today.

“The essential ingredients to do this job well are three things: strength of character, courage and restless curiosity.

“His strong character has been formed by being the proud son of an Indian father and an Irish mother, by being part of a family devoted to care as doctors and nurses and by his experience in five Departments, namely, health, social protection, enterprise, transport, tourism and sport, and defence; before becoming the youngest Taoiseach ever at the age of 38,” Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said of Varadkar.

Three executive mini-buses carried up to 20 family members and friends of Leo Varadkar to Áras an Uachtaráin to watch him receive the seal of office from President Michael D Higgins.

Such a crowd at the Áras for the appointment of a Taoiseach is normally not the case, a source said.

Protests took place outside Leinster House after Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar was elected Taoiseach. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Those that watched on in the Francini corridor included his sisters, nieces and nephews, his partner and a number of extended family members and friends.

“The whole family is really delighted to be here today. It’s quite wonderful for us that it’s the second time and a further opportunity for him to do the best that he can for the country," Sophia Varadkar, Leo’s sister, told the Irish Examiner.

“It’s a real honour for my brother and the family feel that honour too and hope that we can be of quiet support in the background to him."

Earlier in the Dáil, it was to no one’s surprise that Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald would oppose Mr Varadkar becoming Taoiseach.

However, her speech would have given him food for thought.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Dáil Chamber, Leinster House after being nominated as Taoiseach. Picture: Maxwells

She outlined the reality on the ground in Irish society and the challenges facing thousands of households across the country.

She indicated that health and housing was a disaster before Leo Varadkar due to his party’s policies, but they have not got any better while he has been in government.

“We must remember that Leo Varadkar has been at the centre of these crises,” she told the Dáil.

“Sitting at the Cabinet table for over a decade contributing to these terrible decisions, and eventually ascending to the office of an Taoiseach in 2017."

As the Taoiseach baton passes from Micheál Martin to Mr Varadkar, she tells him he has a job to do to help the over 11,000 homeless people and almost one million people on hospital waiting lists.

He may have the support of those around him, but the new Taoiseach knows the support he needs to win is that of the people.